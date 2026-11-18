The Intergalactic Language Of Comics In Fantastic Four #19 by Ryan North and Ramon Rosanas (Spoilers)

Fantastic Four #19 turns a cosmic invitation into a meditation on comics as an intergalactic language. Ryan North and Ramon Rosanas use alien ruins and lost messages to explore how stories survive across millennia.

The issue suggests comic books may be a true universal language, with a sly gag about manga's cosmic popularity.is published by Marvel Comics today, with the family investigating a cosmic phenomenon, a message literally written in the stars – or the planets. But dealing with the remains of an alien race, and the limitation of language across the millennia, it seems even in space, there is true universal language…Comic books. In a comic book.

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The kind of thing Ryan North is famous for, extolling the very medium the message is told in. Except… well, there are some other issues in the reading of it all. Are we saying that even on another planet in another part of space, millennia ago, manga is still more popular?

Fantastic Four #19 by Ryan North, Ramon Rosanas "THE DARK FOREST" PART ONE The Fantastic Four have built a new kind of telescope for their children, able to peer deeper into the unexplored depths of the universe… and have found something unexpected. It's not a biosignature, but a technosignature: solar engineering that could only be done by an incredibly advanced civilization.

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It's an invitation – one that they take… …but soon discover that the society that sent it is long gone – and those that destroyed them may still remain! It's the Fantastic Four – and their children – facing cryptic messages on the other side of the universe…all alone against a force they cannot defeat! 32 PGS. /Rated T …$4.99 11/18/2027DARK FOREST, PART TWO!

The Fantastic Four have been attacked by aliens that are intent on their extermination…and these creatures are so powerful that our heroes can't fight back with any hope of victory. Their only chance is to try to communicate with them, to plead for mercy. But with both language and dimensional barriers, there may not be any hope…unless Johnny Storm can find a way to save everyone.

The Fantastic Four face their most mind-bending challenge yet — and it's one that nobody else in the universe has been able to crack! 32 PGS. /Rated T …$4.99THE DARK FOREST, PART THREE! The Fantastic Four have encountered extremely powerful extradimensional aliens who can see all of our universe at once and who have been making brutal changes to it to ensure their survival.

But even these mighty creatures have things they fear — things that can destroy them with a thought…and they sent the Fantastic Four straight to them. Lost in higher dimensions, encountering things their brains never evolved to process, it'll take everything the FF has to survive — but things only get stranger when these creatures are discovered to be something no one in the family expected.

The Fantastic Four's dimension-hopping adventure concludes with an ending that spans the universe itself! 32 PGS. /Rated T …$4.99Something has gone wrong in rural Canada, and the dead are rising to devour the living. Luckily, the Fantastic Four are there to help! And while it won't be easy to stop this problem from spreading — much less fix it — luckily, the FF aren't alone: WOLVERINE is there too.

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But why this town, and why now? And what plan of a figure from the Fantastic Four's past could be responsible for all of it? Blood, gore, and scientific adventure collide in this Fantastic Four tale like none other! 32 PGS. /Rated T …$4.99Founder of Bleeding Cool.

The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of comic books The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne and Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and Forbidden Planet. Father of two daughters, Amazon associate, political cartoonist.

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