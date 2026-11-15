'The Pentagon has been playing games with US casualty stats for months,' said investigative journalist Nick Turse. 'Someone is dead. Then they're not. 15 people are wounded. Then they disappear.'

The Intercept Sues Pentagon Demanding 'True' Casualty Figures From Trump's Iran War "The Pentagon has been playing games with US casualty stats for months," said investigative journalist Nick Turse.

"Someone is dead. Then they're not. 15 people are wounded.

Also read Pete Hegseth and Pentagon Aides Reprimanded for Laughing at Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

Then they disappear.

"the US Department of Defense in an effort to compel it to disclose the “true” number of casualties from the Iran War.the war in February, investigative journalist Nick Turse has reported extensively on what one US defense official quoted in his reports hasas a “casualty cover-up. ” He has documented several deaths and hundreds of injuries not included in official tallies and tracked unexplained changes that obscure the full toll of the conflict.has been playing games with US casualty stats for months," Turse explained in July.

"Someone is dead. Then they're not. 15 people are wounded.

Then they disappear.

" The lawsuit follows the Pentagon’s failure to substantively respond to five requests by The Intercept under the Freedom of Information Act for records documenting US casualties, briefings provided to Defense Department personnel including Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, internal communications, directives governing how casualties were counted, and the war’s financial costs. Friday in federal court in the Southern District of New York, The Intercept accused the Pentagon of violating its duties “to conduct a reasonable search for responsive records” and “to take reasonable steps to release all nonexempt information.

”personnel who have been killed or injured in the Iran War. And for months, the Department of Defense has failed to give a clear answer,” said Ben Muessig, the outlet’s editor-in-chief.

“The public deserves clarity and transparency from its government. ”to put Turse on a “list of people to disregard” after he repeatedly sought answers about Iranian attacks, conflicting casualty figures, and medical evacuations.

CENTCOM subsequently denied maintaining a blacklist.filed in June seeking to compel the Department of Homeland Security to release documents related to a secretive database of activists who have protested and recorded “The American people deserve the truth from their government, especially about the true human cost of the military conflict with Iran,” said Skye Perryman, president and CEO of Democracy Forward.

“We are honored to work with The Intercept once again to hold our government accountable, and to fight for a democracy where a free press can report on important issues without interference or being unlawfully prevented from accessing public information. ”that 23 US service members have died and 867 have been wounded in action since the attacks against Iran began on February 28.

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But The Intercept says the tallies still contain discrepancies that “have yet to be corrected or explained” and, in October,treated for lacerations or smoke inhalation have never been listed in official statistics. In April, the official number of wounded-in-action troopswaited more than six months to include Maj. Sorffly Davius, a signals and communications officer with the New York Army National Guard, who died on March 6 while on duty at Camp Buehring, Kuwait, in its official death tally.

The Intercept wrote 10 articles about Davius’ death before the Pentagon added it to the count.

"Despite repeated questions for months, the Pentagon has not explained these and other disparities," the letters said. "It’s time for Congress to demand answers about the Pentagon’s long-delayed classification of the death of Maj. Davius and find out the truth about hundreds of other casualties missing from the official record.

"US voters have an opportunity to beat back the forces of fascism and confront the billionaires who are rigging the economy, our media system, and our democracy, making it increasingly impossible for ordinary people to get by. We’re not just talking about the election. We’re talking about what must be done once these fascist elements are vanquished from power.

We need a bolder set of solutions than what either major party has so far been willing to offer and a working-class movement ready to fight like hell for it. Trump didn't emerge from nowhere. The conditions that fueled MAGA authoritarianism were created by decades of radical neoliberal economic policies and a corrupt political system dominated by corporate interests. They slashed taxes on the super-rich, promising that the benefits would trickle down.

They said giveaways to the corporate titans would make life more affordable for the rest of us. It was all bullshit. And when a bitter, betrayed populace searches for someone to blame, right-wing demagogues have little trouble finding scapegoats. People know when they're being lied to, but you won't hear any of this from the corporate media.

Only independent journalism—powered and funded by people who believe in building a better world—can deliver truly trustworthy daily news.suing the US Department of Defense in an effort to compel it to disclose the “true” number of casualties from the Iran War.the war in February, investigative journalist Nick Turse has reported extensively on what one US defense official quoted in his reports hasas a “casualty cover-up. ” He has documented several deaths and hundreds of injuries not included in official tallies and tracked unexplained changes that obscure the full toll of the conflict.has been playing games with US casualty stats for months," Turse explained in July.

"Someone is dead. Then they're not. 15 people are wounded.

Then they disappear.

" The lawsuit follows the Pentagon’s failure to substantively respond to five requests by The Intercept under the Freedom of Information Act for records documenting US casualties, briefings provided to Defense Department personnel including Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, internal communications, directives governing how casualties were counted, and the war’s financial costs. Friday in federal court in the Southern District of New York, The Intercept accused the Pentagon of violating its duties “to conduct a reasonable search for responsive records” and “to take reasonable steps to release all nonexempt information.

”personnel who have been killed or injured in the Iran War. And for months, the Department of Defense has failed to give a clear answer,” said Ben Muessig, the outlet’s editor-in-chief.

“The public deserves clarity and transparency from its government. ”to put Turse on a “list of people to disregard” after he repeatedly sought answers about Iranian attacks, conflicting casualty figures, and medical evacuations.

CENTCOM subsequently denied maintaining a blacklist.filed in June seeking to compel the Department of Homeland Security to release documents related to a secretive database of activists who have protested and recorded “The American people deserve the truth from their government, especially about the true human cost of the military conflict with Iran,” said Skye Perryman, president and CEO of Democracy Forward.

“We are honored to work with The Intercept once again to hold our government accountable, and to fight for a democracy where a free press can report on important issues without interference or being unlawfully prevented from accessing public information. ”that 23 US service members have died and 867 have been wounded in action since the attacks against Iran began on February 28.

But The Intercept says the tallies still contain discrepancies that “have yet to be corrected or explained” and, in October,treated for lacerations or smoke inhalation have never been listed in official statistics. In April, the official number of wounded-in-action troopswaited more than six months to include Maj. Sorffly Davius, a signals and communications officer with the New York Army National Guard, who died on March 6 while on duty at Camp Buehring, Kuwait, in its official death tally.

The Intercept wrote 10 articles about Davius’ death before the Pentagon added it to the count.

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"Despite repeated questions for months, the Pentagon has not explained these and other disparities," the letters said. "It’s time for Congress to demand answers about the Pentagon’s long-delayed classification of the death of Maj. Davius and find out the truth about hundreds of other casualties missing from the official record.

"the US Department of Defense in an effort to compel it to disclose the “true” number of casualties from the Iran War.the war in February, investigative journalist Nick Turse has reported extensively on what one US defense official quoted in his reports hasas a “casualty cover-up. ” He has documented several deaths and hundreds of injuries not included in official tallies and tracked unexplained changes that obscure the full toll of the conflict.has been playing games with US casualty stats for months," Turse explained in July.

"Someone is dead. Then they're not. 15 people are wounded.

Then they disappear.

" The lawsuit follows the Pentagon’s failure to substantively respond to five requests by The Intercept under the Freedom of Information Act for records documenting US casualties, briefings provided to Defense Department personnel including Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, internal communications, directives governing how casualties were counted, and the war’s financial costs. Friday in federal court in the Southern District of New York, The Intercept accused the Pentagon of violating its duties “to conduct a reasonable search for responsive records” and “to take reasonable steps to release all nonexempt information.

”personnel who have been killed or injured in the Iran War. And for months, the Department of Defense has failed to give a clear answer,” said Ben Muessig, the outlet’s editor-in-chief.

“The public deserves clarity and transparency from its government. ”to put Turse on a “list of people to disregard” after he repeatedly sought answers about Iranian attacks, conflicting casualty figures, and medical evacuations.

CENTCOM subsequently denied maintaining a blacklist.filed in June seeking to compel the Department of Homeland Security to release documents related to a secretive database of activists who have protested and recorded “The American people deserve the truth from their government, especially about the true human cost of the military conflict with Iran,” said Skye Perryman, president and CEO of Democracy Forward.

“We are honored to work with The Intercept once again to hold our government accountable, and to fight for a democracy where a free press can report on important issues without interference or being unlawfully prevented from accessing public information. ”that 23 US service members have died and 867 have been wounded in action since the attacks against Iran began on February 28.

But The Intercept says the tallies still contain discrepancies that “have yet to be corrected or explained” and, in October,treated for lacerations or smoke inhalation have never been listed in official statistics. In April, the official number of wounded-in-action troopswaited more than six months to include Maj. Sorffly Davius, a signals and communications officer with the New York Army National Guard, who died on March 6 while on duty at Camp Buehring, Kuwait, in its official death tally.

The Intercept wrote 10 articles about Davius’ death before the Pentagon added it to the count.

"Despite repeated questions for months, the Pentagon has not explained these and other disparities," the letters said. "It’s time for Congress to demand answers about the Pentagon’s long-delayed classification of the death of Maj. Davius and find out the truth about hundreds of other casualties missing from the official record.

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