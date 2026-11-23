The group includes Alecia Ashby as EVP, Head of Production, Sam Marshman as SVP of Development, Todd Frangella as SVP, Head of Finance and Tina Tozzi as VP of Development.

IPCThe group includes Alecia Ashby as EVP, Head of Production, Sam Marshman as SVP of Development, Todd Frangella as SVP, Head of Finance and Tina Tozzi as VP of Development.

Sony Reality Shocker: Nonfiction Chiefs & IPC Founders Eli Holzman & Aaron Saidman Exit Studio; Division To Move Under Katherine Pope‘Weight To Date’ Series Set At Netflix; Marks IPC’s First Sale Since Founders Left Sony Pictures TV Marshman was most recently a development consultant at Sony and before that spent 14 years at Renegade 83. His credits including Amazon’sproducer Love Productions, where he was SVP of Production, Finance & Operations at its U.S. operation.

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He has worked on series including A&E’sTozzi joined in November 2025 and was previously Head of Development at Togethxr as well as worked at Westbrook Media and Is It Cake? producer Alfred Street Industries. She worked on shows including Netflix’sElsewhere, the company has named Megan Shen as Development Coordinator and Macy Bernstein as Executive Assistant to Holzman and Saidman.. The company is also producing a three-part documentary about 50 Cent for Hulu.

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“For proven, creatively ambitious producers, there are significant opportunities in the unscripted space. And our independent structure affords us the agility to seize that moment. After an exhilarating first decade in business, IPC is redoubling our focus and intensity as we continue to strive to launch hits in partnership with nonfiction’s most discerning buyers,” said IPC Co-Founders and Co-CEOs Saidman and Holzman.

“IPC has assembled a team of exceptional executives, who bring with them decades of experience creating hundreds of hours of premium programming. Their taste, ideas and tenacity are exactly what this moment demands. And we are truly excited about what we are going to accomplish together in this next chapter for IPC. ”