The Integra Type S is now for sale in Japan, making it the first Acura-branded vehicle to reach the Japanese market.

All Integra models are built in the United States, and the vehicles exported to Japan are identical to the ones sold stateside, right down to the left-hand-drive configuration.

It’s unclear how many units will be sold in Japan or how much they’ll sell for, but we’d expect them to go for around $56,000. The 2026 Acura Integra Type S is officially for sale in Japan. That might not seem like big news, considering Honda Motor Company is headquartered in Japan, but the release marks the first Acura-branded vehicle to be exported to the Japanese market.

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While this is Acura’s first time in Japan, it’s strangely not the Integra’s, which spent a few decades wearing a Honda badge from 1985 to 2006. Most Acuras are designed and built in the United States and sold throughout North America. The new Integras for sale in Japan are the same as those sold stateside, meaning they’ll be left-hand-drive anomalies in a predominantly right-hand-drive market.