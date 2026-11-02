The Institute Stars Fionn Laird and Arlen So Want Crossover With Carrie

The Institute actors Fionn Laird and Arlen So express strong interest in a crossover with Prime Video's Carrie, citing shared Stephen King universe theories.

Actors Fionn Laird and Arlen So from the MGM+ series The Institute have publicly endorsed the idea of a narrative crossover with the Prime Video series Carrie. The discussion emerged during a recent interview with ScreenRant, where the pair discussed the growing popularity of Stephen King adaptations on streaming platforms. Both actors expressed enthusiastic support for the concept, signaling a desire to see their characters intersect with those in the supernatural drama.

Star Reactions to Potential Crossover

When directly asked about the possibility of a shared universe event, Fionn Laird did not hesitate. He urged producers to proceed with the idea, specifically addressing executive producer Jack Bender and series creator Mike Flanagan. Laird stated, let us make it happen. He emphasized that he had nothing further to add to the proposal, indicating a clear and direct appeal to the creative team behind the shows.

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Arlen So agreed with his co-star regarding the potential appeal of such a story. So described the prospect of a crossover as a dream scenario, characterizing it as surreal and cool. His response mirrored the excitement felt by fans who have noted thematic similarities between the two series. Both actors seemed eager to bring their specific roles into a larger, interconnected narrative framework.

Streaming Schedules and Production Status

The timing of these comments aligns with the release schedules of both major series. The Institute returns for its second season on MGM+ on Sunday, November 8. The new episodes will air weekly, continuing through December 20. This upcoming season follows the successful debut of the first season on the platform, which is owned by Amazon. A third season remains unconfirmed and is likely dependent on the performance of this sophomore effort.

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In contrast, Carrie released its first season on Prime Video on October 7. The series premiered as a complete package rather than a weekly rollout. It achieved significant audience numbers and received strong critical reception. At the time of the interview, the show held a Certified Fresh rating of 85 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. This critical success led to the official confirmation of a second season.

Universe Theories and Creative Opportunities

The interest in a crossover is not merely fan speculation but is rooted in the source material by Stephen King. A long-standing theory suggests that Carrie and The Institute exist within the same fictional universe. Although the two stories do not share any direct characters, they explore similar themes regarding psychic abilities and their impact on children.

King often depicts how such abilities affect young people in eerily similar ways across different novels. The release of the Carrie series has revived this discussion among viewers and critics alike. A crossover episode could serve to codify these existing similarities. It would provide a tangible link between two distinct narrative arcs that have operated in parallel.

Future Implications for Horror Television

With a second season of Carrie already in development, there is potential for The Institute stars to appear in future episodes. The show is scheduled for a return next year, creating a viable window for such a narrative event. Integrating characters from The Institute could enhance the depth of the Stephen King canon on screen.

A successful crossover would likely be an exciting moment for fans of horror television. It would validate the interconnected nature of King's storytelling across different adaptations. The enthusiasm from the cast suggests that the actors are open to such a creative direction. This development could reshape how streaming services approach shared intellectual properties.

The involvement of Mike Flanagan in both projects adds another layer of feasibility. As the creator of the Carrie series, he holds significant influence over the show's direction. His collaboration with Jack Bender on The Institute provides a professional bridge between the two productions. This relationship may facilitate the logistical aspects of a crossover.

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Fans will be watching closely to see if this idea moves from conversation to production. The combination of critical success, thematic overlap, and cast enthusiasm creates a strong case for such a project. The outcome could influence future strategies for adapting Stephen King's vast library of work.

As the industry continues to expand its focus on genre television, interconnected storytelling becomes increasingly important. A crossover between these two specific series would highlight the benefits of such an approach. It would demonstrate how distinct stories can enrich one another when placed in the same context.

The potential for this narrative event remains open. All parties involved have shown interest, but no official plans have been announced. The next steps will depend on the creative decisions made by the production teams. The conversation has already begun, setting the stage for future developments in the world of Stephen King adaptations.

The reaction from Fionn Laird and Arlen So underscores the demand for more complex narrative structures in horror dramas. Their willingness to participate in such a crossover reflects a broader trend in the industry. Audiences are increasingly interested in seeing their favorite characters interact across different storylines. This interest could drive the creation of more ambitious projects in the coming years.

The success of Carrie and the return of The Institute mark a significant period for the genre. The potential for a crossover event adds an element of anticipation for viewers. It represents a unique opportunity to explore the connections between different adaptations. The entertainment world is now waiting to see if this dream will become a reality.