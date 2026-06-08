The Inkey List Debuts Reformulated Oat Cleansing Balm After 129 Attempts

The Inkey List has launched a new and improved version of its Oat Cleansing Balm after four years of development and 129 iterations, addressing common complaints about texture, residue, and packaging. The reformulated cleanser now features a smoother, buttery consistency, increased oat kernel oil, and added sea buckthorn oil, making it suitable for all skin types including acne-prone and sensitive skin. The tube is softer and recyclable while maintaining hygienic squeezable design. Early reviews indicate significant improvements over the original, which is being phased out.

The Inkey List has reformulated its popular Oat Cleansing Balm after four years and 129 attempts, responding to widespread consumer complaints about the original product.

Issues included a gritty texture, a film-like residue, and a stiff tube that made dispensing difficult. The new version features a smoother, buttery texture, increased oat kernel oil from 3% to 5%, and the addition of sea buckthorn oil, making it suitable for acne-prone, sensitive, and eczema-prone skin. Packaging remains a squeezable tube but is now made from softer, recyclable material. Independent testing confirms the reformulation resolves prior concerns, delivering a cleanser that rinses clean without stripping the skin.

Co-founders Mark Curry and Colette Laxton emphasize inclusivity, ensuring the balm works for all skin types. The improved formula emulsifies effortlessly, breaking down makeup and sunscreen while leaving skin moisturized. Users are encouraged to massage the balm for 30-60 seconds before rinsing, with optional second cleansing for a deeper clean. The original version is being phased out of shelves as the enhanced product takes its place





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Skincare Cleanser The Inkey List Oat Cleansing Balm Reformulation Oat Kernel Oil Sea Buckthorn Oil Balm Cleanser Sensitive Skin Acne-Prone Skin

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