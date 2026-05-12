The Inexplicable Conviction of Lucy Letby and the Struggle for Justice

The author delves into the wrongful conviction of Lucy Letby, a former neonatal nurse serving 15 whole life sentences for the murder of seven babies and attempted murder of seven others at the Countess of Chester Hospital. The author explores the various aspects of the case, including evidence of the 'confession note', questionable statistics used to convict her, and issues surrounding the testimony in court. The author also highlights the plight of Lucy Letby in waiting on the decision of the Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC) to seek a retrial.

Barely a day goes by when the wrongful conviction of Lucy Letby does not weigh heavy on the author's mind. The former neonatal nurse , serving 15 whole life sentences for the murder of seven babies and attempted murder of seven others at the Countess of Chester Hospital between June 2015 and June 2016, has spent more than 2,000 days in prison.

In the three years since her conviction, the author and many experts from multiple disciplines have watched as the case against her has turned to dust, but Lucy must wait on the interminable ruminations of the Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC), and its decision (or not) to refer her case to the Court of Appeal





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Lucy Letby Wrongful Conviction Murder Conviction Attempted Murder Conviction Countess Of Chester Hospital Neonatal Nurse Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC) Court Of Appeal Trial False Confessions Selectivity Versus Reliability Of Evidence Insufficient Criminal Intent

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