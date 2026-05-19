The indelible influence of Pep Guardiola's legacy on English football

This news text discusses the remarkable achievements, influence, and battles of Pep Guardiola, the great Catalan manager who is leaving English football. It highlights his 'Pep trickle' influence, City rivalry, and the evolution of football in this country.

The word legacy is thrown around liberally and at times loosely in sport. In the case of Pep Guardiola it is fitting. What the great Catalan leaves us with when he walks away from English football this weekend can be felt at every level of our game.

Guardiola's time in England has been about something more profound than 20 trophies. He redefined the way football is watched, played and even talked about in this country. Pep has left a trickle influence on English football, from junior coaches in the park on a Sunday morning to football luminaries like Wayne Rooney.

Pep's City rivalry with Liverpool between 2018 and 2022 was breathtaking in its intensity and stylistics, with the version of Liverpool under Jurgen Klopp perhaps the greatest Anfield has ever seen. Pep had many battles with Klopp, one of them being that he only allowed Klopp to get his hands on one Premier League title. Others have achieved three title wins; Arsene Wenger at Arsenal, Jose Mourinho over two spells at Chelsea, and Liverpool legend Bob Paisley.

Comparing them both, they both possess a capacity to evolve and reshape themselves, unlike many other managers. If Pep Guardiola chose to come to Old Trafford under Sir Alex Ferguson, how things could have been different across Manchester and its influence over the Premier League





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Pep Guardiola English Football Influence Legacy Liverpool City Rivalry Style Championship Premier League

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Pep Guardiola Set to Resign as Manchester City Manager After Historic Decade at EtihadPep Guardiola, widely regarded as one of the greatest coaches in the history of English football, has announced his departure as Manchester City manager after finishing the 2019-20 Premier League season.

Read more »

Arsenal Host Burnley Amid Shock Pep Guardiola Departure NewsArsenal takes on Burnley at the Emirates in a crucial Premier League clash while the football world reacts to the shocking news that Pep Guardiola is leaving Manchester City.

Read more »

Pep Guardiola Set to Leave Man City As Replacement Already Lined Up—ReportsGuardiola is seeking a domestic treble ahead of his reported departure from Man City this summer.

Read more »

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola set to leave at end of seasonManchester City manager Pep Guardiola is expected to depart following Sunday’s Premier League match against Aston Villa, confirming an open secret that he will leave the club after the season.

Read more »