The Inbetweeners 3 Filming: Cast Returns to Magaluf for New Movie Scenes

Joe Thomas and Simon Bird reunite in Magaluf for The Inbetweeners 3. Fans spot cast members filming beach and wedding scenes while Emily Atack remains absent from the production.

The cast of The Inbetweeners has returned to the Spanish beach resort of Magaluf in Mallorca to resume filming scenes for the highly anticipated third installment of the franchise. This significant production update marks the first time the core group has reconvened on location fifteen years after the initial film brought their characters to global prominence. Actors Joe Thomas and Simon Bird were the primary figures spotted on the sandy shores, continuing their journey with the beloved characters they portrayed in the original series.

Cast Reunites in Magaluf for Third Film Production

Joe Thomas, who plays Simon Cooper, and Simon Bird, who portrays Will McKenzie, were observed wearing life jackets and dry robes while preparing for underwater sequences. The pair were seen harnessed to a pole, deep in the water, suggesting a continuation of the characters' notorious lack of maritime safety awareness. This visual callback mirrors their infamous history with boats, specifically a scene from the earlier series where they were forced to call the RNLI during a school trip. The production appears to be capturing the chaotic energy that defined the original hits while filming these stunts in the sunny island setting.

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Plot Details and Character Development Revealed

Recent on-set glimpses have provided fans with concrete details regarding the storyline of the new movie. One scene reportedly depicts Thomas's character fleeing a house in his underwear after being confronted by a furious boyfriend wielding a golf club. This sequence suggests a comedic confrontation that fits the franchise's signature style of awkward and risky behavior. Additionally, the entire quartet of main characters has been filmed wearing smart suits outside a church. These shots indicate the inclusion of a mystery wedding scene, though it remains unclear which of the four friends is the groom in this upcoming narrative.

Emily Atack Excluded Amidst Feud Speculation

A significant point of discussion surrounding the production is the confirmed absence of Emily Atack, who previously played Charlotte Hinchcliffe. Reports indicate that Atack will not be returning for this installment due to a longstanding alleged feud with co-star James Buckley. The actress, known for her role in the recent series Rivals, is said to have refused participation following her removal from the 2019 reunion special. Creators and producers addressed the situation in September, sharing behind-the-scenes imagery that highlighted the ongoing filming process without Atack.

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Fan Predictions and Franchise Legacy

The announcement of the third film has triggered widespread speculation among the dedicated fanbase regarding the future trajectories of the characters. Online discussions have generated various theories, such as Will funding a stag do trip through bonuses from a City job, or Neil achieving wealth through cryptocurrency investments. Other predictions suggest Simon might remarry while facing interference from his ex-partner Tara. These fan-generated narratives reflect the enduring cultural impact of the sitcom, which originally aired on Channel 4 between 2008 and 2010 before spawning two feature films in 2011 and 2014.

Upcoming Release and Production Status

With filming actively underway in Mallorca, the production team continues to piece together the narrative that will conclude or continue the saga of the four friends. The return to Magaluf serves as a nostalgic anchor, connecting the current generation of viewers with the origins of the phenomenon. As the cast wraps up beach and church scenes, attention remains fixed on how the creators will handle the character dynamics in the absence of one of its original stars. The industry and audiences alike are waiting to see how these new scenes will integrate into the final cut of The Inbetweeners 3.