The Importance of Strength Training in Marathon Training

Incorporating strength training into your marathon training plan can help minimize the risk of injury and improve running efficiency. Experts recommend adjusting your strength focus over the 16-week training block to build strength and power, improve running efficiency, and enhance force and stability.

Strength training is an essential part of a marathon training plan, helping to minimize the risk of injury and improve running efficiency . According to experts, incorporating strength workouts into your routine can help strengthen joints and bone density, reducing the likelihood of serious injury.

Additionally, strength training can help runners enjoy running more, as they will be more efficient and less beat-up. A study published in 2020 found that runners who lifted weights had a negligible reduction in injury risk compared to those who didn't lift.

However, another study found that incorporating strength training, including resistance sessions, can help minimize the risk of overuse injuries. The study found that the hip and core group had a lower incidence of lower-body injuries compared to a control group that only did static stretching.

Furthermore, the study found that runners who incorporated strength training into their routine had improved running economy, time trial performance, and anaerobic speed. Strength training can also help enhance a runner's ability to apply force to the ground, making every stride more effective and efficient. To incorporate strength training into your marathon training plan, experts recommend adjusting your strength focus over the 16-week training block.

The first four weeks should focus on building strength and power, with higher loads and lower reps. The next five weeks should feature higher reps and slightly less load to improve running efficiency and force. The final seven weeks should focus on runner-specific exercises, mobility, and plyometrics to enhance force and stability.

It's also essential to include mobility work in your strength training routine, as it will help you progress to heavier weights and prevent restrictions in your range of motion. By incorporating strength training into your marathon training plan, you can improve your running efficiency, reduce your risk of injury, and enhance your overall performance





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