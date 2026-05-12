The Importance of Period Products in Schools and the Impact of Shared Toilets on Girls' Privacy and Comfort

The article discusses the importance of period products in schools and the challenges faced by teenage girls when they need to use the bathroom. It also highlights the issue of shared toilets in mixed schools and the potential discomfort and embarrassment faced by girls due to the lack of privacy and basic facilities to deal with their periods.

The first thing that struck me when I saw the pictures of those 'gender-neutral' toilets in a mixed secondary school last week was to wonder where they put the Always dispenser.

The second was to ask whether the male and female teachers are also expected to share toilet facilities - a question, it seems, that Harold's Cross Educate Together is refusing to answer - but the issue of the 'period product' machine is a really important one. It's a crucial piece of kit in a school catering for teenage girls, as anyone who cared a whit for their female students ought to know.

At 13 and 14, girls' menstrual cycles are far from settled and periods can start at the most inconvenient times, in the most inconvenient places. At that age, some girls may even get their first period in the middle of maths class. So being able to take refuge in a bathroom, to clean yourself up, consult with more knowledgeable friends and buy a pad or a tampon from a machine, is an absolute necessity.

Where are the girls of Harold's Cross Educate Together meant to find the privacy and basic facilities to deal with these seemingly minor - but when you're 13, earth-shatteringly excruciating - crises? Or did the captured peddlers of an increasingly discredited dogma, who decreed that they must share toilets with teenage boys, pause to give them a second thought?

The shared toilets in the Harold's Cross Educate Together school Many companies now stock free period products in their bathrooms - has the school got a basket of pads and tampons on display, so the teenage boys can paw them and toss them about? Or is there a dispenser in the shared handwash area, so that girls who need the products must access them in full view of anyone using the toilets?

Because just what you need, when you're 13 and your period has started unexpectedly, is to let the whole school know that your underwear is soaked in blood. I went to an all-girls school, and I still recall being too embarrassed to use the dispenser if there was anyone else in the loos.

I'd hang around, clutching my 20p piece, waiting until the place was empty to buy one of those miniature duvets that passed for sanitary protection in those days. And since girls, even in an all-girls school, like to gather in the toilets for a natter out of teachers' earshot, that was often next to impossible.

I still remember one afternoon, when my bus was about to leave and there was a gang of chattering older girls in the toilets, having to deploy a clean pair of white gym socks as a pad because I couldn't muster the courage to walk in and use the machine in front all those big girls. Ideologies may change, but biology doesn't, and I'm sure there are little girls in Harold's Cross Educate Together school, right now, enduring their own versions of that humiliation and distress.

But their welfare and comfort has been sacrificed by crazed virtue-signalling ideologues, with their pronouns on their emails, on the deranged altar of 'trans rights'. With three girls of my own, I know that in a houseful of women there's far less embarrassment around the whole subject of periods than when I was a teenager.

And having older sisters makes it a more casual conversation, to the point where the tables are turned and the boys in the house are often the ones squirming in discomfort. On April Fools' Day a few years ago, my girls conspired to ask their obliging older brother to go to Tesco to buy a 'rechargeable tampon', and told him he'd have to ask for it at the checkout because they were kept behind the counter.

As an only girl in a household of men, I don't think I'd have been able to speak the word 'tampon' to my brothers at that age. I'm sure, though, that there are girls who are still uncomfortable around this subject, yet the ideology that forces them into shared toilets cares nothing for their rights, their privacy or their feelings; pandering to the 'trans activists', and exploiting confused children to validate the fetishes and feelings of adult men who get a sexual thrill from 'identifying' as women, is considered more important in the Ireland of 2026.

Walking along St Stephen's Green last week, I passed a group of schoolboys, and as they walked by, I heard one little fellow of about 12 ask an older boy, '... And can you trans back to being a man?

' What, in the name of God, are Irish schools teaching children these days? Why are they planting in their malleable brains the notion that their normal, adolescent, hormonally charged bewilderment might be resolved by 'transitioning' to the opposite sex?

I have no doubt that the ideology that sentences these children to a lifetime of medication, surgery and inevitable misery will be the subject of redress tribunals within a decade; in the US, the number of children 'identifying' as trans has fallen off a cliff, and legal proceedings by detransitioners, young people irreparably damaged by this dangerous contagion, are mounting





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Period Products Shared Toilets Teenage Girls Embarrassment Privacy Comfort Period Cycles Menstrual Hygiene Gender-Neutral Toilets Trans Rights Ideology Education Shared Facilities Period Products In Schools Teenage Girls' Comfort Period Cycles In Schools Menstrual Hygiene In Schools Gender-Neutral Toilets In Schools Trans Rights In Schools Ideology In Schools Education In Schools Shared Facilities In Schools Period Products In Mixed Schools Shared Toilets In Mixed Schools Teenage Girls' Privacy In Mixed Schools Period Cycles In Mixed Schools Menstrual Hygiene In Mixed Schools Gender-Neutral Toilets In Mixed Schools Trans Rights In Mixed Schools Ideology In Mixed Schools Education In Mixed Schools Shared Facilities In Mixed Schools

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