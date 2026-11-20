For years, the literary greats shared a gleeful, supportive friendship, thanks to a newfangled machine.

In the course of the nineteen-eighties, the number of fax machines in the United States increased twentyfold, from two hundred and fifty thousand to five million.

Suddenly, you could draft a quick missive that could be sent—and received—almost instantly. The formality of corresponding by mail was replaced, at least partially, by something chattier and less polished. And as with every other advance in communications technology before and since, not everyone was happy with the change.

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“My conservation project has taken me back to the pre-fax period of our friendship and I have made a painful discovery,”Little has been written about the friendship between Roth and Malcolm, but the record of their relationship is laid out, in rich detail, in their archives. The two literary greats each preserved notes from between roughly 1987 and 1995, a joint account of their intimate, active, and high-octane fax correspondence.

Some of their messages to each other were voluble, others comprised just a single sentence. Roth called Malcolm a “faxoholic,” then joked that he himself was “attending FaxAnon meetings daily. ” The dispatches are noteworthy not just for what they say but for how they say it. The correspondence began formally, the old-fashioned way: on March 12, 1986, Malcolm typed a letter out to Roth on deep-blue paper stamped with her personal letterhead.

The previous night, the two writers had crossed paths, maybe at a party or at the home of a mutual friend. Now Malcolm was kicking herself for having missed the opportunity to share her admiration for Roth’s work, and sent him a stilted note to express her remorse. Perhaps, if he had time to spare, he could stop by her apartment for tea and “more awkward praise”?

Though Malcolm and Roth were both in their fifties by this time, their literary trajectories hadn’t quite followed the same course. Roth won the National Book Award for his first book when he was, and was more or less off to the races from there. By contrast, Malcolm had only risen to prominence in the prior decade, first with a photography column in this magazine and then with a series of deeply reported stories on the.

Her star would rise meteorically over the next ten years, but she would also develop a reputation for provocation and controversy, all while her friend was battling demons of his own. Despite their obvious differences, the two also had certain fixations in common. Each was obsessed, in their own way, with the mechanics of narrative, the fuzzy boundaries between truth and fiction, and the idea that, as Roth wrote in “,” “We are all each other’s authors.

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” After Malcolm read that book in early 1987, Roth asked for her opinion, and she wrote that he was “a very inspiring writer, in that you’re always writing about writing as well as doing it. ” In the years to come, this would become a conspicuous theme in Malcolm’s work, and she would solicit Roth’s feedback, once telling him that “I feel extremely lucky to have gotten into your class.

” Roth was a frank reader—he found a draft of Malcolm’s“seriously marred,” full of “unsatisfactory” metaphors that “fill the hole where intelligent commentary should be”—but also a supportive one.

“The more playful, the more astute—law of kindergarten, law of life,” he wrote to Malcolm, about It was only natural that the pair’s interest in the mechanics of writing would carry over to the writing they did for each other—especially because they were using a relatively new device to do it. As she grew closer to Roth, Malcolm wrote with delight that he was the first to receive a note from her new fax machine, and that, going forward, “faxes with no identification are apt to be from me.

” Roth, too, seemed to enjoy the immediacy this technology afforded them. He had a running joke about them being addicted to faxing and reminded Malcolm that “there is a Power higher than your machine. ” Their preambles and paragraph breaks went out the window, replaced with short, rapid-fire missives. In one, Malcolm reflected ruefully that her previous message to Roth included an “ungainly” error that she “would never have let go by in regular missionary position writing.

” But they couldn’t help themselves. Those of us who are accustomed to days punctuated by countless text messages and e-mails can appreciate how intense the dopamine hit of the fax must have been. Sometimes, perhaps when the work of writing was going slowly or poorly, Malcolm and Roth would volley silly faxes back and forth in the space of a few hours.

When Roth’s machine broke and he was unable to receive messages, he wrote to Malcolm plaintively that his predicament was “a living hell . . . like living in Uganda. ” Elsewhere, she joked about his treating his fax machine as though he were its indulgent Jewish mother.

There is a specifically Jewish humor woven through these exchanges. Remarks about circumcision and “Charlotte’s Veb” were very much in Roth’s wheelhouse, but the tone is more surprising coming from Malcolm. She was born Jana Wienerová in 1934, in Prague, and her family narrowly escaped the Nazis in 1939. She and her sister had no knowledge of their Jewishness until one of them used an antisemitic slur at home and their parents decided to set the record straight.

“We had internalized the anti-Semitism in the culture and were shocked and mortified to learn that we were not on the ‘good’ side of the equation,” Malcolm wrote many years later. Though she had many Jewish friends and correspondents, there were precious few with whom she addressed her own Jewishness, at least in her papers.parties were “nebbish. ” Malcolm appreciated a favorable review of Roth’s work specifically because it suggested one of his books was “good for the Jews.

” Most remarkably, as their notes to each other became shorter and chummier, she started signing off with “Jana,” a name she used infrequently, and typically with other émigrés or Jews. Sometimes in her faxes to Roth, it was preceded with the casual Czech greeting “” It’s a telling detail, an indication that Roth was someone with whom Malcolm felt she could be a very specific version of herself, a self who otherwise made appearances only rarely.

Such was the intimacy facilitated by this newfangled machine. The ease of this correspondence is all the more striking because it coincided so exactly with the most trying years of Malcolm’s career. Shortly after she and Roth began writing to each other, she started work on what would become “,” a two-part article published in this magazine in 1989, in which she famously deemed journalism “morally indefensible.

” Almost immediately upon its release, the story unleashed a feeding frenzy among members of Malcolm’s profession, who were irate that she had not only excoriated their line of work but that she had also, in their view, neglected to implicate herself in her critique. Malcolm’s piece, about a journalist who was sued by a former subject, made no mention of the fact that she herself was facing a lawsuit from, though the circumstances of each suit differed markedly and Malcolm had reason to believe, when starting work on the article, that her own legal battle was mostly behind her.

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In fact, that was hardly the case: the suit would last for years, encompassing two trials and a Supreme Court ruling, before Malcolm finally emerged victorious, in 1994. The lawsuit and the accompanying public critiques were scarring for Malcolm, spurring her to retreat as much as possible from the public eye.

“I more and more feel that I am living in one of your books,” she griped to Roth as the case was winding its way through the court system. As the situation escalated, he proved to be an important part of her support system, offering comments on the afterword she appended, in her own defense, to the 1990 book version of “And Malcolm found ample opportunity to support Roth, too, who was facing his own challenges.

Concurrent with their friendship, Roth experienced bouts of serious depression, the death of his father, and, most dramatically, the dissolution of his marriage to the actress Claire Bloom. When the couple separated in 1993, Malcolm, who was friends with both of them, quickly ended up in the unfortunate position of serving as their intermediary.

In one fax in Malcolm’s papers, Bloom told Roth that not speaking to each other directly “makes this all so much more painful and difficult,” and that she felt badly about using Malcolm as a proxy. In another, to Bloom, Roth attempted to parse some of the particulars of the divorce: how much he felt she owed him for all the taxis and hotel rooms and meals out they had shared in their seventeen years together.

“You don’t owe me anything for my attendance time after time at your plays and recitals,” he conceded. “That’s on me. ” At one point, Malcolm enlisted her husband,, to intervene on her behalf.

“My client has asked me to tell you that she would seriously prefer not to get into these arrangements,” Botsford faxed Roth, before extending an invitation for dinner the following night. The function of an archive—Malcolm’s papers are at Yale, Roth’s at the Library of Congress—is that it keeps fleeting moments like these from being consigned to oblivion.

The two writers seem to have mostly fallen out of touch by the two-thousands, and Malcolm, for her part, left little question for researchers that this choice was intentional. To one of her sweeter faxes to Roth, seemingly from around the time of his separation, she appended a handwritten note, dated December, 2012: “What a ridiculous letter! ” Malcolm wrote.

“The man gives nothing. . He is completely selfish and manipulative. How taken in I was.

” Even the correspondence itself risks being lost. Roth and Malcolm appear to have both had thermal-paper machines for much of the time they were faxing, meaning that the notes that weren’t photocopied were doomed to melt away over time. In 1994, Malcolm tried to copy the fading notes she had received from Roth, and told him what she was up to.

She felt that his letters ought to be preserved for his eventual biographers, and wasn’t sure that he would bother to save any himself. He did, fortunately: Malcolm’s fax about saving faxes is immortalized in Roth’s archive, a photocopy made at a point when the original was on the precipice of decomposition. And it turns out that Malcolm, like the rest of us, felt the joy of rereading their correspondence, old memories exchanged between two friends who loved to laugh.

“My faxes are often almost as funny as yours,” she wrote to Roth, “sometimes as funny, and here and there funnier. ” ♦