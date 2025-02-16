The Imperial Presidency: A Dystopian Reality or Just a What If?

This article explores the dangers of an unchecked executive branch, using a hypothetical scenario where a Democratic president, Kamala Harris, governs by edict like Donald Trump. It argues that while all presidents have abused their power, the current situation is more perilous due to Trump's brazenness, the courts' lack of check, and conservatives' silence on these power grabs. The author emphasizes the importance of the separation of powers and warns against supporting new government powers that could be abused by future administrations.

I’ve always enjoyed movies and TV shows about parallel universes, where the protagonists somehow enter another world that looks just like the real one but is fundamentally different and usually quite twisted. Perhaps my favorite of the genre is the one where the alternative universe is one in which the Nazis triumphed in World War II. It’s a great way to explore ideas and think about history.and we suddenly find that instead of losing the election, Kamala Harris won a solid victory.

Democrats control both houses of Congress and the Supreme Court has a progressive majority. We also find that the Democratic base has a cult-like commitment to the former vice president and the media are acting like lapdogs. It’s preposterous (except for the media part), but we’re talking science fiction. Instead of governing in the typical misguided way that every presidential administration has operated in the post-war era, President Harris decides to echo the approach of Real World President Donald Trump and govern by edict. Spare me the “whataboutism.” Yes, I know that all presidents have abused their power, but the situation is more perilous in our current dystopian world. First, Trump is more brazen than anyone since FDR in exerting presidential muscle. Second, the courts have no check on the executive branch. Third, the self-appointed defenders of the Constitution (conservatives) no longer are complaining about these power grabs. In the old days (before Donald Trump), there was at least a pretense of respecting the separation of powers. The separation of powers embodies the essence of our Constitution. “The Framers’ experience with the British monarchy informed their belief that concentrating distinct governmental powers in a single entity would subject the nation’s people to arbitrary and oppressive government action,” explains the official congressional website. “The creation of an independent constitutional court … is probably the most significant contribution the United States has made to the art of government.”, it’s crucial that such efforts—and I do believe most of these current efforts are flashes in the pan or attempts to replace civil servants with MAGA loyalists—follow proper legal procedures. Perhaps Trump’s most blatantly unconstitutional action was his attempted abolition of birthright citizenship. Hint: One cannot change the Constitution by executive order. Fortunately, the courts intervened and saved the day. What would conservatives say had Alternative Universe President Harris created new agencies by decree? And what if she threatened to defy court oversight? Toward the end of the Biden administration, the former president and Harris foolishly claimed the 25th Amendment was ratified (it wasn’t). People laughed. But if Harris were in charge, wouldn’t conservatives hope for judicial scrutiny? Someone recently on X: “If a judge tried to tell a general how to conduct a military operation, that would be illegal. If a judge tried to command the attorney general in how to use her discretion as a prosecutor, that’s also illegal. Judges aren’t allowed to control the executive’s legitimate power.” Fortunately, Trump just said that he will abide by court rulings but appeal them, so there is some hope for maintaining judicial review. If he doesn’t stick to that, why not just make the president a king and be done with it? The late Justice Antonin Scalia puts it more eloquently: “If the president is able to defy or ignore court orders against him, then the executive branch would be effectively free of legal constraints … . It could violate constitutional rights, usurp the authority of Congress (as Trump is trying to do with his wide-ranging assault on the spending power), and more. … (W)e would no longer have a constitutionally constrained federal government, except perhaps in name only.” One of my oft-repeated maxims: Never support new government powers that you wouldn’t trust in the hands of your enemies. Perhaps Republicans figure Democrats will never win again – and the president continues to hint at running for a third term – but that seems unlikely. In an alternative world where a Harris or Gavin Newsom were president, would you be comfortable with this kind of imperial presidency





ladailynews / 🏆 332. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

EXECUTIVE POWER CONSTITUTIONAL RIGHTS JUDICIAL REVIEW PRESIDENTIAL ABUSE DEMOCRACY REPUBLICANS DEMOCRATS KAMALA HARRIS DONALD TRUMP SEPARATION OF POWERS

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Trump's Imperial Presidency: Executive Orders Reshape Federal GovernmentDonald Trump's presidency is marked by a campaign to consolidate power and redefine presidential authority. Through a flurry of executive orders, he has halted federal spending on various programs, frozen hiring, stripped civil servants of protections, targeted FBI agents and prosecutors, and attempted to end birthright citizenship. While some actions have been blocked by courts, the overall impact signifies a significant shift towards an imperial presidency, challenging the traditional balance of power between the executive and legislative branches.

Read more »

No room for timidity in fight against Trump’s imperial presidencyJudges continue to apply the law and millions of Americans refuse to give up on democracy, calling lawmakers and protesting in the streets, but a serious test looms if Trump ignores court orders.

Read more »

Imperial Restaurant Group to debut “Imperial Go” after acquiring Sushi-Rama locationsNew eateries will be a fast-casual spinoff of the established restaurant.

Read more »

Trump and Xi Hold First Phone Call Since Trump's PresidencyFormer President Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping engaged in their first phone conversation since 2021, discussing a range of global issues and expressing hopes for improved relations.

Read more »

Ivanka Trump on Second Trump Presidency: 'Watch a Movie With Him'Ivanka Trump discusses her plans for the second Trump presidency, emphasizing her desire to be a supportive daughter while avoiding a direct political role. She reflects on her previous experience in the White House, acknowledging the challenges and personal sacrifices involved.

Read more »

Melania Trump Details Family's Living Arrangements During Second Trump PresidencyMelania Trump shares plans to split time between Washington D.C., New York City, and Mar-a-Lago, emphasizing her roles as mother, First Lady, and wife. Barron Trump, her son, will continue his studies at NYU while visiting the White House frequently.

Read more »