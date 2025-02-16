This article examines the potential impact of tariffs on the economy and stock market, drawing on historical data from Trump's first term and insights from ChatGPT. It analyzes the effects on inflation, economic growth, and market volatility, considering both the risks and potential opportunities.

There are many media-driven narratives about the impact of tariffs on the economy and the markets. Most of them are incredibly bearish, predicting the absolute worst possible outcomes. For fun, I asked ChatGPT what the expected impact of Trump’s tariffs will likely be. Here is the answer: “One of the immediate consequences of increased tariffs is higher consumer prices. Tariffs function as an import tax, and companies that rely on foreign goods often pass these costs onto consumers.

This could lead to higher inflation, particularly in electronics, automobiles, and household goods, where China plays a dominant role in supply chains.—lower economic growth combined with persistent inflation—if businesses struggle to adjust. While the intended goal is to bring jobs and manufacturing back to the U.S., the broader economic risks suggest that tariffs could ultimately slow growth and raise costs for American consumers and businesses.” Headlines to get clicks, they conveniently leave out the most crucial ingredient of the definition. As shown, during Trump’s first administration, the impact of tariffs on was not what the media suggested would happen. Inflation averaged close to the Fed’s 2% target during that previous term. However, as should be expected, inflation did rise in response to more robust economic growth rates and vice versa. During that period, the unemployment rate fell to one of the lowest levels on record. At the same time, the economy continued to expand. The normalization of supply chains, stabilizing energy prices, evolving consumer spending habits, and the backdrop of slowing global economic growth all point toward continued downward pressure on inflation. What about the impact of tariffs on the stock market and volatility? Here is ChatGPT’s outlook “Initially, the stock market is likely to react negatively to new tariffs, particularly in sectors heavily reliant on international trade . Higher import costs and the threat of retaliatory tariffs could weigh on investor sentiment, increasing uncertainty. The last major tariff escalation under Trump in 2018 resulted in sharp market corrections, as investors priced in the risk of slower global growth and corporate margin compression. If history repeats, a similar market reaction could occur, with cyclical sectors like industrials, technology, and consumer goods facing the most pressure. That rocked the markets. Many headlines suggest that Trump’s tariffs will cause the next major market crash. Maybe that is the case. There is always a possibility of. However, as ChatGPT suggests, a look at Trump’s first term in office shows how the markets reacted as the China the market surged to all-time highs. Valuations were elevated, and the Fed was beginning a rate-hiking campaign. At the same time, Trump launched the first escalation of the trade war with China. Over the next 18 months, the market traded in a very wide trading range but remained in a steady linear growth trend that was higher. This year may be very similar to what we saw during the first trade war with bouts of volatility. As shown, as different facets of the trade war developed, the impact of tariffs caused short-term volatility spikes as investors digested the actions and their potential ramifications on the market. However, those spikes in volatility were short-lived as the impact of tariffs was quickly absorbed. Despite the barrage of negative headlines, concerns about inflationary impacts, and economic outcomes, the market ultimately weathered the trade war. As is often the case with more dire predictions, the worse potential outcomes failed to appear. There is no denying that the. However, in hindsight, we can now see that those spikes in volatility provided repeated buying opportunities for investors to pick up stocks at lower prices. Reports and low unemployment rates. Furthermore, while the impact of tariffs will likely increase volatility, the market will likely withstand that impact. However, the risk that is different this time is the combined risk of overvaluation and high corporate earnings growth expectations. Currently, expectations for earnings growth in 2024 are highly optimistic and have deviated from the long-term growth trend of earnings. When Trump took office during his first term, earnings expectations were below the long-term exponential growth trend. That is not the case today, leaving the market vulnerable to more significant disappointment. The same is true for both trailing and forward earnings valuations. On the most optimistic basis, using forward operating earnings, Trump entered his first term with the valuation at just 18x forward earnings. Today, the most optimistic form of valuation measures stands at 24.5x, one of the highest levels since 1985. This background is crucial to our discussion of market risk from the impact of tariffs in the future





