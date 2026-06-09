The impact behind viral New York Knicks chant

MD Hossain spoke to CNN after a video of him chanting following the New York Knicks’ Game One win in the NBA Finals went viral. The video has now become a Knicks rallying cry for fans, politicians and celebrities.

MD Hossain spoke to CNN after a video of him chanting following the New York Knicks' Game One win in the NBA Finals went viral.

The video has now become a Knicks rallying cry for fans, politicians and celebrities. The video has now become a Knicks rallying cry for fans, politicians and celebrities.85-year-old Mary Eron is still working at a Tennessee movie theater.

After her story went viral on TikTok, strangers donated $146,000, hoping it might be enough to help her retire. The Salesian Sisters of St. John Bosco -- also known as the “Spurs Nuns” -- are going viral, but their relationship with the team dates back two decades. Fireworks lit up the roadside after a truck carrying pyrotechnics caught fire on Interstate 75 in Tennessee, stopping traffic in both directions while crews extinguished the flames.

No injuries were reported, according to the Chattanooga Fire Department. Conservation divers removing abandoned fishing nets from a shipwreck between Sicily and Tunisia say they captured what may be the first underwater footage of an adult great white shark in the Mediterranean. Qween Jean has become the first openly trans person to win a Tony, taking home the Best Costume Design of a Musical award for her work on “Cats: The Jellicle Ball.

”President Donald Trump abruptly ended an interview with NBC’s"Meet the Press" moderator Kristen Welker. CNN’s Brian Stelter reports.





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