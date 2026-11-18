Recreating acres of Victorian London with food, song and merriment, the show runs in Daly City Nov. 21-Dec. 20

Performers walk through the Grand Concourse during The Great Dickens Christmas Fair at the Cow Palace in 2023. The event is back and runs through Dec. 22.

It is now the 42nd annual appearance of this much-beloved show, taking place over five weekends at Daly City’s Cow Palace. Four acres of the historic exhibition hall are redone to look like Victorian London, with winding, lamp-lit lanes full of music halls, pubs, theaters, shops and even dance parties.

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The immersive experience introduces visitors to character actors playing Charles Dickens, Oliver Twist, Ebenezer Scrooge and the Three Ghosts of Christmas. Nearly a dozen settings, from stages to pubs to Dickens’ study, host plays and performances with titles like “Mrs. Nickelby’s Doll Fashion Show” and “Congress of Wonders & Atrocities. ” There is caroling, Morris dancing, Gothic story-telling and something mysterious called the “Boar’s Head Procession.

” Visitors pose for a photograph with Santa Claus during The Great Dickens Christmas Fair at the Cow Palace on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023, in Daly City, Calif. The Victorian London themed holiday event runs weekends through December 17, with musical performances, shopping, and theater shows. that lead visitors through epicurean delights and Sherlock Holmes-worthy mysteries.

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A Jekyll & Hyde Pub Crawl offers specialty drinks and clues to save the imperiled Dr. Jekyll , a Port-and-chocolate tasting and a mixologist-led tasting for the “Dangerous and Delicious History of Gin” . And ladies, take note, for $75 you can get a fitting with a glass of bubbly in the “Dark Garden Corset Experience. ” Details: Fair runs 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Nov. 21-Dec. 20 at 2600 Geneva Ave.

, Daly City; tickets are sold online only and are $50 adults and $30 ages 5-12, or $35 adults and $20 ages 5-12 for “Twilight Admission” after 3 p.m.,