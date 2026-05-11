The ideal age to have your first child according to a study

A study published in the journal Plos One has revealed that people who become parents earlier in their twenties have worse long-term outcomes than those who have children later. The findings suggest that the timeframe of around 26 and 31 is the sweet spot for parents.

The age you have your first child predicts your long-term health and happiness, a study reveals – and it turns out 29 is the sweet spot to become a parent.

Researchers have found that people who become parents earlier – for example in their early twenties – earn less money than those who have children later. Young parents also report worse physical and mental health and have less educational success. The study, titled ‘Congratulations, it’s a risk factor! ’, found health and wealth increased the later someone had their first child, with the benefits plateauing as they neared the age of 30.

‘The findings show that the younger someone is when they become a parent, the more likely they are to experience long-term challenges, including not finishing high school, reporting poorer health, and having lower income across the lifespan,’ author Jordan MacDonald told PsyPost. ‘These patterns were similar for teen and young fathers and teen and young mothers.





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Age First Child Long-Term Health Health Wealth Education Income Well-Being Mental Health Life Satisfaction High School Pathways To Success Liminality Theory Transition In Life Support Transition Key Stages In Life

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