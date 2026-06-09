The iconic 'Banda El Recodo de Cruz Lizárraga' to perform in Mexico's most significant public square during the 2026 World Cup opening ceremony.

The renowned group Banda El Recodo de Cruz Lizárraga will perform at the iconic Plaza de la Constitución, also known as Zócalo, as part of the FIFA Fan Fest during the 2026 World Cup opening ceremony. This renowned group, known as 'the mother of all bands,' will ignite the energy and rhythm of the Zócalo while elevating the event to new heights.

The iconic group 'Banda El Recodo de Cruz Lizárraga' will perform in Mexico's main public square, the Zócalo , as part of the FIFA Fan Fest during the 2026 World Cup opening ceremony on Thursday, June 11.

This renowned group, known as 'the mother of all bands,' will ignite the Zócalo with its energy, tradition, and unmistakable rhythm. The performance will follow the Mexico vs. South Africa match at the Mexico City Stadium and will be one of the first musical events of the FIFA Fan Festival 2026.

The list of international stars performing at the FIFA Fan Festival includes artists like Chayanne, Enrique Iglesias, Grupo Firme, Imagine Dragons, and Shakira, among others, making this event a significant cultural exchange and celebration of soccer, music, and local culture. The Zócalo, with its rich symbolism and second-largest public square status globally, has hosted various artists, including Paul McCartney, Roger Waters, Justin Bieber, Shakira, Los Fabulosos Cadillacs, Grupo Firme, Rosalía, and Interpol.

The Zócalo has been designated as the second-largest public square globally, after Tiananmen Square in Beijing, and has been culturally significant through its hosting of numerous concerts, art exhibitions, and public events over the years. Additionally, Colombian superstar Shakira became the artist to draw the largest audience for a free concert at the Zócalo during an event held in March, gathering 400,000 attendees.

The FIFA Fan Festival in Mexico will bring national and international fans together through soccer, music, and local culture, making it a fitting celebration of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will take place in Mexico, alongside Monterrey, Guadalajara, and host cities in the United States





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2026 FIFA World Cup Opening Ceremony Banda El Recodo De Cruz Lizárraga Mexico's Main Public Square FIFA Fan Fest Plaza De La Constitución Zócalo Soccer Music Local Culture

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