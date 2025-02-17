The Ice Tower Review: A Gory, Glamorous, and Overwhelming French Fairytale

Hélène Cattet and Bruno Forzani's latest film is a visually stunning and disturbing exploration of memory, identity, and violence. Blending elements of spy fiction, exploitation cinema, and surrealism, 'The Ice Tower' is a feast for the eyes but a challenging experience for the viewer.

The Ice Tower , a new film by French directors Hélène Cattet and Bruno Forzani , is a visually striking and disturbing exploration of memory, identity, and the dark side of human nature. This latest offering from the avant-garde duo, known for their penchant for 60s and 70s exploitation cinema , plays like a forgotten Franco-Italian James Bond rip-off that has gone completely off the rails.

The result is a hard-R rated film filled with graphic violence, stabbing, slashing, and other forms of twisted desecration. The film jumps constantly between past and present, showcasing exquisitely crafted set-pieces and gory killing sprees. It weaves together scenes from old movies, the making-of an old movie, and an alternate disco-era reality, all while delivering a cheesy international spy plot that, frankly, isn't very interesting. While the directors and regular DP Manuel Dacosse have outdone themselves in terms of visual craft, creating a bevy of unforgettable and bizarre images, the overall effect is overwhelming. It feels less like a film and more like dozens of films smashed together, making the 90-minute runtime feel much longer.The central story revolves around John Dimon (played by Italian veteran Fabio Testi), a lonely 70-year-old living in a luxury hotel on the Côte d’Azur. He encounters a beautiful woman on the beach who triggers memories of his past as a secret agent. When this woman disappears and is later found dead, John sets out to solve the mystery while confronting the remnants of his past. However, the plot is secondary to the visual spectacle. Cattet and Forzani are more interested in deconstructing and mimicking their favorite schlocky movies, transforming them into hyper-stylized abstractions. The film is filled with over-the-top and extreme imagery, including parodies of classic Bond title sequences, a leather-clad assassin called Serpentik who dispatches enemies in a red and black casino massacre, and an undercover opera diva who has a sexual encounter with an oil baron, culminating in him painting his own body with petroleum.This relentless barrage of visual stimuli can be impressive in small doses, but at feature length, it becomes exhausting. Despite this, Cattet and Forzani continue to push boundaries with their unique and experimental approach to filmmaking. They are unafraid to eschew commercial or “elevated” genre conventions, opting instead for something stranger and more personal. In a way, they are doing what Tarantino does in a mainstream sense: taking obscure films from the 60s and 70s and turning them into something new and exciting. Their weird and wild creations provide a unique brand of life support for cinema in a time when many believe it's dying.





