The Iambic Model T Is the Luxury Sneaker Built for Life at the Racetrack

Italian leather, custom comfort, and auto-inspired design make these my favorite shoes for Formula 1 weekends.

becoming my favorite for race weekends. Much like the cars we obsess over, the Iambic Model T takes an engineering-first approach to comfort, combining modern technology, thoughtful construction, and premium materials.

Think of it like commissioning a luxury grand tourer. A Ferrari isn’t simply about horsepower; it’s about the materials, the craftsmanship, and attention to the person behind the wheel. Iambic applies the same philosophy, from its Italian leather to its personalized fit. Rather than relying on conventional shoe sizing, Iambic uses AI-assisted technology to create a personalized fit.

Also read Eilidh Dorgan Fired From Luxury Fashion Job Reveals Daily Vomiting and Paranoia Caused by Toxic Director

The process begins with a smartphone app that captures images of your feet and collects information about your comfort preferences. It may seem unusual, but I promise it makes sense. Through the app, you will send pictures of each foot from different angles to capture the full scope and how you stand. That data helps determine how your shoes are made.

These foot scans showed me that I wear slightly more on my right side because of an old skating injury, something I never knew. The Model T is handcrafted in Portugal using Italian full-grain leather, with a triple-layer rubber sole, adjustable foam insoles, and a padded heel collar. It’s an impressive combination. After four days at Silverstone, my feet felt amazing, but I came home with the dust and gravel of the historic track.

Advertisement

For someone accustomed to appreciating the details inside a well-appointed Italian automobile, that approach feels familiar. The materials matter, but so does how everything works together. I’ve worn my white Model Ts all over Modena’s cobblestone streets with my family, through multiple days at racetracks, and across America on my 36-hour Route 66 road trip. They’ve become my favorite driving and racing shoes, and that says a lot.

Anyone who’s attended a race knows how much walking it involves. Between navigating sprawling circuits, standing for hours, and sometimes carrying equipment or bags, your footwear gets a serious workout. Whether you’re driving for hours for real or on a sim, these sneakers make long days feel remarkably effortless. Silverstone was the ultimate test.

Four consecutive days of traversing the circuit left my sneakers considerably dirty, but my feet stayed unswollen and blister-free. I didn’t even wear socks with them the last day . They were so comfortable that I rarely thought about my feet, even when walking across the hilly, uneven grounds and up and down the grandstand. They also became my preferred driving shoes for long-haul trips with my cousin.

Their fit and manageable sole made hours and hours in the driver’s seat enjoyable, without the bulk of traditional athletic sneakers. And despite the punishment they underwent, At $600, the Model T belongs in the same conversation as other premium footwear, but the appeal goes beyond appearance. You’re investing in personalized construction, a sneaker designed for serious use and only for you. After a full season of travel, mine have more than justified their price.

Advertisement

With Austin, Texas, behind us and Las Vegas approaching, remember that a Grand Prix involves considerably more walking than most first-time attendees anticipate. Every year, social media fills with photos of blistered feet from fans who chose fashionable boots or sleek loafers over comfort. My advice? Save the fancy boots and dress shoes for dinner.

If you’re already investing in the experience of attending a Formula 1 race, or any race, the right footwear makes perfect sense. Like a beautifully engineered Italian sports car, the Iambic Model T proves performance and luxury can coexist. A passion for fast times and good vibes. She loves nothing more than being near a racetrack, admiring a vintage Alfa Romeo, or a strong cup of coffee.

With ten years of editorial experience, she brings a unique perspective to Road & Track. Her bylines have appeared in