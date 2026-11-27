The Hyundai Mercury Concept will spawn a B-segment battery-electric SUV in China, tipped to be dubbed the Ioniq M.

Hyundai has growing ambitions in China and, soon after launching the radical Ioniq V, it's provided the world with a test of its next Chinese model.

Previewed through the launch of the new Mercury Concept at the Guangzhou Auto Show, the radical concept will spawn a production model next year known as the Ioniq M., the Mercury Concept shares very little in common with the models Hyundai currently sells in the West, leaning heavily into a futuristic design. Save for things like the wing mirrors, the production model is expected to look very similar to the concept.

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Given how extraordinarily competitive the Chinese market is, Hyundai needs a vehicle that makes a statement. The B-segment SUV has a sharp front-end with edgy LED daytime running lights and a dark grey center section contrasting with the bright green paint, known as Citrine Neon. The concept also sits on a large set of wheels and has a steeply raked windshield.