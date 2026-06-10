The Hypocrisy of Left-Wing Outrage: Comparing Responses to George Floyd and Henry Nowak

The article highlights contrasting reactions to the deaths of George Floyd and Henry Nowak, accusing left-wing figures and 'social justice warriors' of selective outrage based on the victims' races. It criticises the British policing system's response to Nowak's stabbing and links it to DEI training and a supposed 'two-tier' policing system. It also details a personal anecdote about a friendship lost over criticism of BLM and notes the silence of previous BLM supporters regarding Nowak's case.

It's official. Left-wing Britain has lost its collective mind. It's been a long time coming, but it is now indisputable, given pathetic response to Henry Nowak 's murder, that all logic has left the building.

It would be funny, if it wasn't so deeply scary, to see so many educated, intelligent people so comprehensively brainwashed; from the highest ranking members of our government to my own peers. A few years ago one of my dearest friends stopped talking to me because I dared to criticise the Black Lives Matter movement.

She's always been a crusader for matters of social justice, so I checked her socials this week for any outrage over the sickening video of Henry's dying moments. There was none. His case so hauntingly echoed that of George Floyd, both of whom were captured on police bodycam gasping 'I can't breathe' as they lay on the floor moments before they died. Surely, these two victims deserve the same.

But no. Not a word, from my former friend (let's call her Sarah) and so many others who were flooding my Instagram feed with black squares in solidarity with George Floyd not so long ago. Here's how the conversation went between myself and Sarah in 2020: the one that cost me our friendship. Me: 'I feel like these BLM riots are getting out of hand.

' Sarah: 'No they're not. How can you say that?

' Annabel Fenwick Elliott asks in what world are people turning a blind eye to the callous behaviour of police towards a dying boy because he is caucasian? Floyd was a black man killed by a white cop, thus his death was an open-and-shut case of police racism Me: 'How would you feel if someone chucked a Molotov cocktail through your window because you were white?

' Sarah: 'I would accept that I deserve it. ' Me: 'For what? You are a BLM supporter!

' Sarah: 'Yes but historically speaking we're responsible for their suffering, so I understand their anger and would forgive the fire and the broken window. ' Me: 'That's absolutely insane, Sarah. ' And that was it. She stormed off and then ghosted me.

The problem here couldn't be more black and white, literally. Floyd was a black man killed by a white cop, thus his death was an open-and-shut case of police racism. Henry Nowak was a white adolescent slaughtered by a Sikh civilian. But what did that police officer first tell him when he said he'd been stabbed?

'I don't think you have, mate. ' It was only later they quickly realised before then trying to save Henry's life. The incident itself is disgusting enough and proof of what Nigel Farage has correctly dubbed 'two-tier' policing in Britain. It is the bitter fruit born from the College of Policing, their woeful 2022 Race Action Plan and all the well-meaning but ultimately destructive DEI training that our law enforcement have been undergoing.

Henry Nowak, an 18-year-old university student who had been walking home alone when he was victim of a brutal stabbing by Vickrum Digwa, 23, was not rescued by police who were called to the scene. Instead he was treated like a criminal. Why? Because Digwa had accused him (falsely, as the judge later determined) of being the aggressor.

The officers no doubt panicked at this and immediately sided with Digwa's story because apparently there is nothing worse for a British copper than to be labelled a racist. Four times Nowak told officers he had been stabbed. Nine times he insisted that he couldn't breathe. And yet he died in handcuffs.

As for Digwa, murderer, he didn't even get cuffed. Nowak's case so hauntingly echoed that of George Floyd, both of whom were captured on police bodycam gasping 'I can't breathe' I'd call that astonishingly unfair. So where are all the bleeding heart liberals, with their placards and their demand for change? There's been one riot in Southampton so far since Nowak's death in December of last year.

Within weeks of Floyd's muder, almost every American state had erupted into protest, and the streets of Britain were filled with BLM 'allies' too. Keir Starmer, at the time, enthusiastically fanned the flames from across the pond, expressing his 'shock and anger' and proudly taking the knee in response to Floyd's death. US Vice President JD Vance, meanwhile, has been chastised by Starmer for 'trying to interfere in our democracy' after commenting on the case.

Meanwhile Starmer has also helpfully reminded the British public that this is not the time for 'rage' in light of Henry Nowak's murder, but did add that police do have some serious questions to answer. I look around me and marvel at how mad the situation is. Why has it become so trendy among white liberals to self-flagulate to this degree?

In what world are people like Sarah turning a blind eye to the callous behaviour of police towards a dying boy because he is caucasian? When Charlie Kirk was assassinated in the US during a university speaking event last year, I was staggered to see so many left-wingers not only condone but actively celebrate his deat





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