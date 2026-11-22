One iconic comedian's wife got a DM about his cheating while she was seven months pregnant. She said, 'I opened my phone, and immediately, I just lost it.'

As a staff writer at BuzzFeed, I write about all things celeb, pop culture, and books. Getting cheated on always hurts, but sometimes, the way you find out can make the pain even worse.

That viral rumor aboutdiscovering Gerard Piqué's infidelity because someone else ate her jam may be false, but other celebrities have shared some pretty shocking stories about discovering their partners' affairs. Halle Berry married Eric Benét in 2001. The following year, she won the Oscar for Best Actress. While everything seemed golden on the surface, she soon discovered the truth rotting underneath.

Also read ‘Girls’ star Zosia Mamet splits from husband Evan Jonigkeit after 10 years of marriage

She told,"It was 10 days after the Academy Awards. I was on the top of the world — career accomplishment, I had a wonderful husband, beautiful daughter. I thought, 'This must be what having it all is. I'm 35, and I got it.

' And then 10 days after that, this article comes out that Eric was having an affair with a woman of his past. "Initially, Halle didn't believe the tabloid reporters. She said,"I didn't even ask him if it were true. I said, 'I'm gonna sue this magazine.

I have had it! I'm gonna spend all my money, and I'm gonna own Star magazine!

' I was done. I was done. I never even asked him the question if it were true. I just got into sue mode.

And about a week later, he finally saw that I was in sue mode, and he said, 'I need to tell you something. That article is true.

' And it's heartbreaking, because I had a perfect marriage. I mean, this is one of the kindest men I think I've ever known on many levels. So it was heartbreaking. I just couldn't understand why.

"Unfortunately for Halle, Eric's tangled web was only just starting to unravel. She continued,"Come to find out, that was one woman. He came to London, where I was shooting, after I picked myself up off the floor. ...

We talked about this one woman, and I just knew that something wasn't right. It wasn't it. My instinct just said, 'There's more,' because, once he got that off his shoulder, he still seemed sick. And he still seemed despondent.

He still seemed just like something more was wrong, 'cause I thought, 'Okay, this happens in marriage. I signed up for the long haul. Many women have done it. I can deal.

' Let's talk about why you chose to go outside the marriage. What is it? We can fix it.

"Thinking she could"fix" her marriage, Halle blamed herself, wondering if she worked too much. She said,"The next two weeks of my life, he stayed there, and this vomiting happened. And I found out there was woman after woman after woman after woman after woman. And then I realized he had a sickness...

I had an emotional breakdown, and my bay window looked real good, and I thought I was gonna go right through it. I had a little breakdown, took a couple days off work. My mother flew out there, and she was the first one to say, 'Have you guys heard of sex addiction?

'","We all know I cheated. It was out there. It's a betrayal. But I never did have sexual intercourse with anyone while I was with Halle.

Going into rehab was presented to me by her mother that in order for the marriage to have a shot, this is what you need to do.... But I'm not a sex addict. I wanted to save my marriage and do anything necessary to do that. I went and heard other people's stories and realized this is really not my struggle.

""We did get back together after that. We tried to rediscover this groove of feeling comfortable and safe and trustworthy in the relationship. I was very much in love with my wife. But I personally could only contribute 50%.

Ultimately, what was the end of us was she just couldn't trust me anymore. You can't blame her for that," he said. They divorced in 2005.long-distance after her band No Doubt opened for his band Bush at a 1995 gig in London. They got married in 2002 and welcomed three kids together.

But in 2015, they announced their divorce. Reports later emerged that he,"One of the other nannies went to get the iPad for one of the boys and found texts and photos that had sent to Gavin. Gavin's texts were linked to the iPad and could be seen. They talked about meeting up to have sex, and she sent naked photos.

... The nanny told Gwen everything. She immediately confronted Gavin, and he tried to deny everything once again. He had a story that he was just flirting, but this time Gwen had seen it with her own eyes and didn't believe it.

She couldn't get past it and was devastated this was going on right under her nose. She asked Gavin to leave and knew the marriage was over.

"podcast that the divorce was his"clearest, simplest shame. " He said,"I never thought I'd ever get divorced. Sometimes I wish that, when you see the kids, there's a loss. It would be nice if there was more of a connection with the person that made them with me.

... I feel bad for my kids. I wish I could have just figured out a way to not have that in their lives. It wasn't fun for me to be from a broken home.

… It can be quite debilitating for kids. The overriding thing is you don't want to let your kids down.

"Late actor Shannen Doherty married Kurt Iswarienko in 2011. She allegedly discovered his infidelity shortly before having her brain tumor removed. On her podcast, she said,"I went into that surgery early in the morning, and I went in after I found out that my marriage was essentially over, that my husband had been carrying on an affair for two years.

To not go in that surgery, even though, being very clear, he wanted to go, I couldn't go into that surgery with him there. I felt so betrayed.

"Her brother, her mother, and her best friends stayed by her side during the operation, but the heartbreak still added to her pain. She said,"At the end of the day, I just felt so incredibly unloved by someone I was with for 14 years, by someone I loved with all my heart. ...

Just to have to go through all of that while trying to figure out if you're going to get a fucking divorce and trying to get to the truth of that.

"Shannen then became"obsessed" with uncovering the full truth"through conversations, expecting someone to be honest with . " She"spoke to the girlfriend of two years that he cheated on with.

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" However, initially, she"couldn't" walk away from her marriage. She said,"I was so confused, and I was also on steroids and a lot of stuff from brain surgery because they didn't want my brain to swell. And honestly, it's still really hard. Yes, I made the decision to file for divorce, but I have a lot of memories with this person.

"that Shannen and Kurt were separated for two years before her surgery and that he informed her of his new relationship. The source claimed that, a few days after he told her about his girlfriend, Shannen fell and got an MRI that revealed her brain tumor. Shannen called this version of events"an absolute lie.

" Shannen and Kurt's divorce wasa devastating Google alert — Ashton allegedly cheated on her with an administrative assistant, who gave an exclusive tell-all interview to. She claimed that they hooked up in the early morning hours of his and Demi's six-year anniversary, but he told her they were"separated.

" She said that they kissed, got into a hot tub naked, then had sex in his hotel room.that she called her husband and"asked if it was true," and he"admitted it right away. " She said,"And I think my response was, 'Are you fucking kidding me? ' That was it. And I think I could barely take a breath.

" Ashton has not publicly responded to Demi's claims. They finalized their divorce in 2013.on set. The following year, they got engaged in Australia and then married in Santa Monica.

However, only five months into the marriage, they separated. , Sophia said that, a mere two days after tying the knot, she left to go film movies back-to-back. She wrote,"When it was too loud to ignore, I made a phone call . It had always bothered me that one of his best friends had fallen mysteriously ill the night before the day and not shown up to stand up there as a groomsman.

Thinking about it that summer gave me the chills. I needed to know why.

"On the phone, the friend sighed, asking why she hadn't called him sooner. She continued,"And then he told me. Everything he could about all the girls he knew of. Girls I knew and plenty of girls I didn't.

The number and the details are not important now. But at the time, they were shocking. Unimaginable, really. And brutal.

Including the fact that another woman was living in my spouse's house in LA when I had met him in North Carolina. Not a batshit-crazy ex who'd shown up unannounced at all. Another partner. So much for the cute single guy at work.

... I finally understood why, at our rehearsal dinner, his father asked my mother if the female costar from Australia had been invited to the wedding and laughed when I'd responded, 'No, she's nice, but they're not that close.

' I realized in the moment why he chuckled and looked at the floor then. ""You all know the rest, more or less. I went back to work. I changed the locks.

And I dealt with the most searing humiliation I'd ever felt. It was tabloid fodder and fuel for cruel jokes. All over the world, in multiple languages. It was made into a punchline, a marketing hook for radio ads to promote our show," she said.

Sophia tried to get an annulment, citing fraud, but they ultimately divorced in 2006. Tristan Thompson and Khloé Kardashian's long-term on-and-off relationship began in 2016. They welcomed their first child in 2018.

Throughout their relationship, Tristan was at the center of multiple cheating rumors, but his 2021 paternity scandal put the final nail in the coffin of theirthat, on Tristan's birthday in March — the very day he and Khloé debuted their rekindled romance in public — he left the lavish party she threw him, flew to Texas, and had sex with Maralee, resulting in her pregnancy.this statement on his Instagram story:"I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that a paternity test has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son.

I sincerely apologize to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately. Khloé, you don't deserve this. You don't deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don't deserve the way I have treated you over the years.

My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry.

"the month before he cheated, and they were reportedly still engaged until December 2021, when his paternity scandal came to light. But how did Khloé find out? Shethe news of his affair in the tabloids! At the time, she and Tristan were already planning to have another child together through surrogacy, and their surrogate's embryo transfer was done a few days before Khloé learned he had another child on the way.

Their son waswith a fitness trainer named Deya Pichardo. The new couple even lived together.

However, to Deya's astonishment, Daniel SECRETLY MARRIED Rebecca Miller in 1996! Deya claimed that she found out her boyfriend had married someone else when a friend called to read her an article about it. She told the,"He said he moved to New York to be with me. Now I know it must have been for Rebecca.

... He must have been cheating on me with Rebecca. I can't understand what Daniel sees in her. For somebody who likes exotic women, she's pretty plain.

"Perhaps Billy Bob Thornton took inspiration from Daniel Day-Lewis when he pulled a similar stunt with Laura Dern. The couplein 1997, and within two years, they were engaged.

However, while she was away from home shooting a new movie, he grew closer to hiscostar Angelina Jolie. Rather than calling Laura to tell her he met someone else, he seemingly ghosted her and then married Angelina before she returned!magazine,"I left our home to work on a movie, and while I was away, my boyfriend got married, and I've never heard from him again. It's like a sudden death. For no one has there been any closure or clarity.

"thought he could upload the video as a prank, then quickly delete it, and didn't realize others would see it or save it. However, the videoHowever, Nick's on-camera confession didn't end their relationship. They held on for a little while, but a few months later, Iggy finallythe engagement after she checked the security cameras and allegedly caught Nick bringing other women into their house. She tweeted,"This is just like a second shot to the chest.

And I feel like I don't even know who the hell it is I've been loving all this time.

"in 2009, then they got married in 2016. The following year, when Eniko was expecting their first child together, Kevin was the target of anextortion over a"sexually suggestive" video of him with another woman . At the time, his reps told,"Someone tried to set Kevin up in a failed extortion attempt. As law enforcement is involved, we cannot comment further as it could affect the investigation.

", Eniko said,"How I found out was a DM. I don't know who it was. They sent me an edited video of Kevin, and you know, another woman. I was about seven or eight months pregnant.

I was having breakfast. I opened my phone, and immediately, I just lost it. I called him. I'm crying.

I'm, like, pissed. Right then and there, I kept saying, 'How the fuck did you let that happen? Your whole everything's on Instagram. Everything's on social media.

' It was an ongoing fight all the time. Every single day. I kept questioning him, like, 'If this is what you're gonna do, I don't want to be part of that.

'"video, he said,"I'm at a place in my life where I feel like I have a target on my back. And because of that, I should make smart decisions. And recently, I didn't. You know, I'm not perfect.

I'm not going to sit up here and say that I am or claim to be in any way, shape, or form. And I made a bad error in judgment, and I put myself in a bad environment where only bad things can happen, and they did. And in doing that, I know that I'm going to hurt the people closest to me, who I've talked to and apologized to, being my wife and my kids.

"He continued,"And I just, you know, it's a shitty moment. It's a shitty moment when you know you're wrong, and there's no excuses for your wrong behavior. At the end of the day, man, I just simply got to do better. But I'm not gonna also allow a person to have financial gain off of my mistakes, and in this particular situation, that's what was attempted.

I said I'd rather fess up to my mistakes.

"The woman in the video denied being the person behind the extortion and claimed that she was recorded illegally. At a, she said,"I was involved with Kevin Hart a month ago. Since then, my pictures and my name have been released with lies written about me. I am not an extortionist.

I am not a stripper. I am a recording artist and an actress, and I have not broken any laws.

" Her lawyer said,"Someone apparently snuck cameras into Kevin Hart's private hotel suite in Las Vegas and recorded bedroom images of the two of them. It is a crime to secretly put a camera in a private place, like a hotel room. It is another crime to secretly record people in a private place. It is yet another crime to disseminate those images.

". Kevin and Eniko stayed together and welcomed another child in 2020. In the doc, she said,"I wasn't ready at the time to just give up on my family. I wanted Kenzo to be able to know his dad and grow up.

It was a lot for me, but we've gone through it, we passed it, and he's a better man now because of it.

"costars Jude Law and Sienna Miller started dating in 2003 and got engaged a year later. However, in 2005, his affair with his kids' nanny became public. Sheher diary pages about the affair, claiming that, after attending a concert with Jude and one of his kids, she and the actor drank wine and talked for a long time. After she said goodnight, he kissed her, which stretched into 10 minutes of kissing.

She wrote,"The next thing I know, we are dragging each other upstairs to his bedroom, kissing and then, in the bedroom, ripping off each other's clothes. We threw ourselves onto the giant bed and ripped off our remaining clothes. ... It was mind-blowing rampant sex.

"to the British Press Association, Jude said,"Following the reports in today's papers, I just want to say I am deeply ashamed and upset that I've hurt Sienna and the people most close to us. I want to publicly apologize to Sienna and our respective families for the pain that I have caused. There is no defense for my actions which I sincerely regret and I ask that you respect our privacy at this very difficult time.

"on the West End seven times a week while her then-fiancé's cheating scandal played out across the tabloids. In 2020, she told the,"That was one of the most challenging moments I hope I'll ever have to experience. Because with that level of public heartbreak, to have to get out of a bed let alone stand in front of 800 people every night, it's just the last thing you want to do. It was really hard.

And the other thing was, it was at the height of all that paparazzi madness, and in London, where there was an epidemic of bad behavior. They knew where I would be every night.

"She also said that she was in such a state of"shock" that she can't recall six weeks of that period of her life. However, she channeled her energy into taking legal action against invasive photographers. She continued,"I'm pretty resilient. There were moments where it came close to making me really feel crazy, and it was incredibly aggressive.

The way I managed it was to get really litigious, start suing. I secretly recorded paparazzi on a lighter that was a camera and got a privacy act taken to a high court to get the law changed in England, which essentially means that if I'm anywhere or coming out of anywhere where I can expect privacy, they're not allowed to take my photo. It was a long battle, and I think I was really paranoid.

There was so much noise that it was hard to think straight and focus on my work, which I always took very seriously. It ate everything else. I look back on it and wonder how I did get through it — but I did.

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","I had to a huge part of my life and his life, and it ended in a way that was awful. When something ends in a way like that, it's important if you can, in a way, go back and revisit it and either shut that door or create a new room. So it was a very healthy, cathartic experience.

"to light when the woman he cheated with sold her story to a tabloid. Sandra reportedly"learned about this from a tabloid hours before the tabloid took the story public.

" People senior editor Kate Coyne told,"To be ambushed in that way, she was completely stunned. ... Everyone we spoke to ... made it very clear Sandra had no idea it was going on.

", Jesse said that he only told Sandra about the affair after getting a call from his publicist. He wrote,"I admitted the affair. I told her the hard details. I let her know that I had never loved this woman, that I had never cared for her at all.

The feeling of shame and sadness that washed over me as Sandy began to cry was almost beyond measure ... I didn't touch her. I sat frozen in my chair, watching, as Sandy's small body shook with sobs.

"He continued," rose to her feet. She unfolded her sunglasses and put them on her face ... She walked steadily and purposefully to the front of the shop, opened the heavy, metal door. For a moment, the sunlight enveloped her.

The door closed behind her, and she was gone.

" Three months later, they got divorced. Cara Santana was with Jesse Metcalfe for more than 10 years, and they were engaged for three. But then, in 2020, she suddenly discovered it was all over when she saw,"She was wearing her ring yesterday. She had no idea things weren't fine until she saw the photos online today.

I promise they never broke up until today.

"that the couple had called things off three weeks earlier. However, neither Cara nor Jesse publicly commented on their split.cast member Brandi Glanville got married in 2001.

However, when she visited him on the set of his 2009 Lifetime movie,, Brandi recalled going on a double date with LeAnn and her husband, Dean Sheremet, when she went to see Eddie in Calgary. She wrote,"And this woman, whom I had just met, spent more time flirting with my husband than acknowledging her own.

And Dean, bless his heart, ate his sushi, laughed at all the right moments, and pretended that he didn't see exactly what was in front of him. As the evening progressed, every time LeAnn made some sort of inappropriate advance toward my husband – a whisper, a giggle, or a reach across the ever-shrinking table – Eddie squeezed my hand a little tighter.

And as if on cue, Eddie would lean over the table, every so often, to offer me a nervous, overly tongue-y kiss to gauge my current state of mind.

"She continued,"When later that same night, LeAnn awkwardly pulled my husband onstage for an awful karaoke rendition of Sonny and Cher's 'I Got You Babe,' I just about lost it… Was she serious? I felt like I was in the twilight zone. Being the devoted housewife and trusting partner, I wasn't going to say anything to them, but I knew that kind of tenacity didn't come from nowhere.

I looked at Eddie's smiling face on that stupid, low-rent stage and leaned over to Dean and said, 'You know they're fucking, right?

'"Detailing the"final fucking straw," Brandi wrote,"LeAnn had 'accidentally' smeared some cake frosting on her top and asked my husband, not realizing that I was standing behind the both of them, if he'd wanted to lick it off her. This woman asked my husband if he wanted to eat the frosting mess she'd dropped on her nonexistent chest? Are you fucking kidding me?

He hadn't realized I was there either, and he laughed with hungry eyes at the suggestion.

"Brandi got between them, demanding answers, but LeAnn allegedly told her she was"just being silly. " Brandi stormed out, and later, Eddie allegedly convinced her she was"just being paranoid. " She wrote,"I even asked him about the frosting incident, and he told me, 'You see and hear things that don't actually happen. ' I wanted to believe him so desperately that I let him convince me that I just made it up in my head.

" However, Brandi and Eddie ultimately got divorced in 2010, and he married LeAnn a year later.podcast,"I think we both grew up a lot because obviously, it was a decade of fighting. I think our kids had a lot to do with it because the kids love when we're all together, and it's so obvious. They're so happy. They're giddy little creatures...

My friends are still mad at her and him. I'm like, 'If I can deal with this, you guys need to get over it.

' I guess I just forget shit. I'm just fine with it. We both love Eddie's parents. We both love the kids, and Eddie's going to be in my life for the rest of my life.

We bicker still like we're married when we're not. We're like sister wives. It's me and LeAnn and Eddie.

"as 17-year-olds, and they were together for over six years. However, over the course of their relationship, he cheated on her several times, most notably with his,"I began to sense something missing between us. All signs pointed to one reason, and I started to freak out about Nastassja. In person, she was gorgeous.

I could only imagine her effect on Rob.

"Rob and Nastassja were filming in Montreal, and Melissa tried to call his hotel from LA. She wrote,"Frustrated, I asked to ring his room again. Instead of saying, 'Of course,' she paused. She must have thought long and hard about what to do, because a moment later she sighed and said, 'Miss Gilbert, shall I ring Miss Kinski's room?

'" So, Melissa hopped a flight to Canada, where she caught Rob with Nastassja and watched"the blood drain from his face. " He allegedly asked,"The hotel operator sold me out? Why the hell would she do that?

" And Melissa replied,"You don't fuck with America's sweetheart! "However, the couple reconciled, and they stayed together on and off for about three more years. Melissa secretly cheated on him with John Cusack as a form of revenge. She wrote,"We ended up having a little fling, which I kept from Rob.

It was my own private 'screw you.

' Only John and I ever knew about it. He was very sweet and funny. Funny was a problem for me. Rob's sense of humor kept me going back to him as much as our physical attraction did.

"Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver tied the knot in 1986. However, in 2011, Maria filed for divorce after Arnold finallythat he'd had an affair with their longtime housekeeper, who gave birth to his son a few days after Maria had her and Arnold's fourth child. He didn't even realize the housekeeper's son was his for about seven or eight years, then he hid the truth from his family for another five or six years.

Maria had her suspicions, and she confronted her husband about them during marriage counseling. A few months later, their relationship was over. ," the stupidest thing I've done in the whole relationship... I inflicted tremendous pain on Maria and unbelievable pain on the kids.

" Then, in 2023, he told thethe pain of losing her marriage shortly after both her parents died. She wrote,"Then came another devastating, life-altering blow: my twenty-five-year-long marriage blew up. It broke my heart, it broke my spirit, it broke what was left of me. Without my marriage, my parents, a job — the dam of my lifelong capital-D Denial just blew apart.

Now, much has been written about the end of my marriage, and frankly I don't feel like I need or want to discuss it here, or anywhere.

"She continued,"That said, I do want to take a moment to acknowledge the grace, valor, and courage my children exhibited. Everything about their world and the sanctity of their home got uprooted in an instant. I was consumed with grief and wracked with confusion, anger, fear, sadness, and anxiety.

" She sought healing by seeking out psychics, therapists, healers, and shamans. She even went to a cloistered convent, where a nun told her she was too old to live there.

However, the sister helped her find the strength to leave her marriage. She also found strength in taking up poetry.and Ariana Madix's nine-year relationship came crashing down after she allegedly found a sexual video of Tom and their fellow costar, Raquel Leviss, on his phone during his concert. She also read their texts. At the time, a source told,"This has been going on for upwards of 6 months — all the while, Tom was sleeping next to Ariana in bed.

She was completely blindsided by this; devastated doesn't even scratch the surface of how she feels.

" The scandal blew up into a massive pop culture moment dubbed"to the backlash by asking fans not to boycott the restaurant he co-owns, as his three partners and employees"did nothing wrong. " Then, a few days later, he released a full apology on, writing,"I want to first and foremost apologize to everyone I've hurt through this process. Most of all, I want to apologize to Ariana.

I made mistakes, I was selfish, and made reckless decisions that hurt somebody I love. No one deserves to feel that pain so traumatically and publicly.

"He said,"I can only imagine how devastating this has been for Ariana and everyone around us. I feel really horrible about that. My biggest regret is that I dishonored Ariana. I never meant to disappoint so many people, including our loving families and friends.

My love for Ariana was stronger than any camera could ever have captured. Some of our best times together were never filmed. The same goes for some of our biggest struggles. I wish things happened in a different order and our relationship was not severely tarnished, and that it ended with the same respect for her that it began with.

I owed Ariana better.

", Tom admitted that he was"still in love" with Raquel. Ariana told him,"Honestly, that's the most pathetic thing I've ever heard. This is a joke.

" Addressing the immense public support she received, Ariana said,"It's what kept me going. My friends and my family, you guys and strangers I've never met, it's honestly what kept me going. I had a week and a half where I didn't eat and lost, like, eight pounds. I couldn't do anything.

I had someone stay with me every night because I felt like I needed to be babysat, honestly. I just can't think of two worse people, I can't.

"And finally, after six years of dating, Mario Lopez and model/former Miss USA Ali Landry got married in 2004, but only two weeks after they tied the knot in Mexico, Ali, she said,"I had heard something right before the wedding. He swore that it was not true, but I had that feeling in my gut. But all my family was flying away for our destination wedding, and it was a big trip for them.

I really should have put the brakes on it at that point, but I was afraid.

"Ali continued,"One of girlfriends said, 'If you really want to know, I know how to tap a phone. ' The craziest thing. I thought, 'I don't want to tap his phone. This is the man I've been with, I should trust him.

'" However, she decided to go through with the phone tapping anyway, and after their honeymoon, she noticed that different women kept calling him. She said,"I confronted him, and he denied it. He never apologized. Still to this day.

" They got an annulment.that he"messed around" with another woman during his bachelor party in Mexico. He said,"I had no business of being in that position... It was spring break…everybody was hanging out. That was a situation where I was not mature and man enough.

" When his cousins surprised him with a change of plans from a fishing trip in Cabo to a"whirlwind tour" of the country, he didn't tell Ali. He was caught on camera with the other woman, and Ali confronted him after her sister showed her the picture. He continued,"I was wrong for obviously lying, and I shouldn't have been in that position...

I dealt with all this drama, and then at that point just realize… I finally got the balls to say, 'Hey, listen, I'm not ready for this, I'm sorry.

' At that point, I was not ready to settle down. I wasn't man enough to know how to go about handling it. "