The Hurt Locker: The Real-life Twist Between Kathryn Bigelow and James Cameron

The movie explores the dynamic between team members as they navigate life-threatening situations during the Iraq War.

The story behind this Oscar-winning movie's big night in Hollywood has almost as many twists and turns as the movie itself. It will always be linked to Avatar, partly because this lean, nerve-shredding Iraq War thriller beat James Cameron ’s giant sci-fi blockbuster for Best Picture.

And what's even funnier is that its director, Kathryn Bigelow, was married to Cameron once upon a time. Talk about a domestic dispute for the ages. The Hurt Locker follows an elite Explosive Ordnance Disposal team during the Iraq War, with our focus squarely on Staff Sergeant William James, a bomb technician who seems terrifyingly comfortable when he's around things that are about to go boom





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Kathryn Bigelow James Cameron The Hurt Locker Iraq War Bomb Technician Eod Team Team James Realism War Explosive

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