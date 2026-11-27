Emily Matula discusses her role as Nadia in The Hunting Wives, the character's dramatic exit, and potential plans for the show's third season renewal.

Emily Matula, 38, recently opened up about her portrayal of Nadia in the hit drama The Hunting Wives. The actress revealed that she initially believed her character was filming a reality series centered on Callie. Matula stated that she always suspected Nadia was hiding her true identity and motivations from the other women in the story. She noted that she was unaware of the extreme lengths Nadia would go to in order to uncover the truth.

Character Complexity and Script Challenges

Matula found the role particularly challenging due to the weekly release of new scripts. She explained that she had a fixed idea of who Nadia was, but each new page often subverted her expectations. This constant shift required her to alter her performance choices to match the evolving narrative direction. The actress described it as a difficult process of letting go of her initial assumptions week by week.

Also read The Hunting Wives Season 2: May Cobb on Key Book Changes and Cast

She credited show creator Rebecca Cutter for providing crucial support during this creative journey. Matula mentioned that she could call Cutter to discuss character developments and work through her overthinking tendencies. Having the ability to talk things out with the showrunner helped her navigate the complex moral ambiguity of her role.

The Gruesome Death and Fan Theories

The character Nadia meets a gruesome end in a car accident during the series. Matula admitted that she had a feeling her time on the show would be limited from the start. She noted that she entered the project knowing Nadia knew too much and was digging too deep into secrets. The actress said she was not surprised by the character's death and felt a sense of antsy anticipation for it.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Despite the dark outcome, Matula joked about the script details surrounding her character's death. She recalled reading the lines and worrying about whether the scene would involve her co-star having sex next to her dead body. She humorously pleaded with the writers to avoid such a diabolical and awkward scenario during filming.

Season 3 Renewal and Future Possibilities

The Hunting Wives has been officially renewed for a third season, though cast members may not all return. The series is based on the novel of the same name by author May Cobb. Matula suggested that Nadia could potentially return through a twin sister character seeking vengeance. She expressed enthusiasm for such a twist, noting that anything could happen in the universe of the show.

While Matula is open to returning, she also indicated a desire to shift genres. The actress stated that comedy holds a special place in her heart and that she feels happiest when being silly. She mentioned that she does not need any more roles where she is cold and covered in blood, having already experienced that type of demanding physical acting.

Her interest in comedy does not mean she will stop doing drama entirely. Matula affirmed that she wants to do everything in her career and will return to dark roles if the right script appears. However, she emphasized that she would enjoy working on more comedic projects in the near future. The actress views her ability to find humor even in dramatic scripts as a unique part of her creative process.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The show continues to captivate audiences with its salacious and sultry murder mystery format. Fans remain eager to see how the narrative evolves in the upcoming season. The adaptation of May Cobb's work has drawn significant attention for its complex character dynamics and twists.