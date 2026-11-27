'The Hunting Wives' star-crossed lovers return for murder, mayhem and twists in Season 2
Malin Akerman and Brittany Snow, the leads of Netflix's soapy, sapphic series spoke about the new season's major pearl-clutching moments and what might come next.
Malin Akerman, left, and Brittany Snow of “The Hunting Wives,” which became a breakout hit last year on Netflix and returns for Season 2 this week.
“The Hunting Wives” is back for a second season of murder, cover-ups and steamy intrigue between Sophie and Margo . The actors discuss their characters’ toxic, compelling bond, the season finale and what to expect in the third season. Spoilers ahead. It’s the midway point of a particularly balmy September, and Snow and Malin Akerman are having breakfast beside each other inside a dusty rose-colored room at Netflix’s L.A. office to discuss the new season of “.
” The wildly addictive soapy thriller came seemingly out of nowhere last year, locked and loaded, and sent social media feeds into overdrive. , now streaming, brought the East Texas socialites back for another round of cover-ups, murder and twisty and steamy shenanigans — now with the added drama of the characters starring in their own reality TV series.
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