The Hunting Wives creator Rebecca Cutter reveals details about Brad's traumatic past and the show's deviation from May Cobb's novel as Season 2 finale approaches.

The showrunner of The Hunting Wives has addressed long-standing questions regarding a central character's traumatic backstory following subtle hints in the second season. Rebecca Cutter clarified the nature of the emotional abuse suffered by Brad, linking his psychological state to the events that transpired in East Texas.

Clarifying Brad's Trauma And Abuse

Cutter confirmed that the narrative implies a clear emotional incest situation between Brad and his mother, Jill. She stated that whether physical abuse occurred remains ambiguous, but the psychological damage is undeniable. This complex history directly influenced Brad's inability to form healthy relationships in his adult life.

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The creator noted that Brad experiences a vivid dream sequence where he confronts Jill about past inappropriate behavior. In this psychological manifestation, an attempt to kill his mother in his mind results in the accidental murder of Chase. This event serves as a tragic turning point for the character.

Deviation From May Cobb's Novel

The adaptation of May Cobb's novel required significant changes to fit the television format. Netflix released the first season in July 2025, introducing Sophie portrayed by Brittany Snow after she moved from Boston to East Texas. Sophie became drawn to prominent socialite Margo played by Malin Åkerman.

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Cutter admitted she had to stop reading the book during filming because the television version of Jill conflicted with the source material. She explained that focusing on the script prevented confusion between the literary character and the on-screen portrayal developed for the series.

Margo's Role As The Antagonist

The showrunner emphasized that Brad is actually one of the biggest victims of Margo throughout the series. His mother and his girlfriend were murdered directly because of Margo's actions. This realization underscores the tragic reality that Brad suffers long after other victims can no longer speak for themselves.

Cutter stated that giving Brad more depth in the second season was a way to honor his trauma and the performance delivered by the actor. She expressed a desire to let the audience sit with the ambiguity of his past rather than providing definitive answers.

Looking Ahead To Season 3

The Hunting Wives has been renewed for a third season, though not all cast members are guaranteed to return. The series continues to explore the devastating ripple effects of Margo's violence on the community.

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Fans will likely see further exploration of how trauma shapes the remaining characters. The show aims to balance the mystery of the thriller genre with deep psychological character studies. The upcoming season will likely continue to challenge viewers with uncomfortable truths about family dynamics.