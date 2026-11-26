Netflix confirms The Hunting Wipes season 3 renewal with filming starting December 2026 in Georgia. Malin Akerman and Sophie O'Neil return for more scandalous drama in 2027.

Netflix has officially confirmed the renewal of The Hunting Wives for a third season, ensuring the continuation of the series' complex narrative. This announcement arrives significantly earlier than previous cycles, demonstrating the streamer's confidence in the property's performance. The show, which gained a dedicated following for its blend of erotic thriller elements and dark comedy, will return to screens following a new production schedule set to begin in December 2026.

The Hunting Wives Season 3 Renewal Confirmed

The streaming giant made the official announcement regarding the third season in October 2026. This timeline stands in stark contrast to the two-year gap between the first and second seasons, which was caused by delays in securing streaming and distribution rights. Executives at Netflix decided not to repeat that waiting period, aiming to keep the momentum and fan engagement high. The decision marks a significant shift in how the network handles its hit original content moving forward.

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While a specific premiere date has not been released, industry insiders have access to production timelines. What's On Netflix reported that the production phase is slated to commence in December 2026. The shooting schedule is expected to last for four months, with principal photography wrapping up in April 2027. This timeline mirrors the production rhythm of the second season, suggesting a similar window for post-production and marketing.

Based on these production windows, audiences could potentially expect The Hunting Wives season 3 to premiere as early as December 2027. The precise release date will likely be announced several months in advance to allow for promotional campaigns. The accelerated timeline indicates that Netflix is eager to capitalize on the cliffhanger endings of the previous season.

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Story Details and Showrunner Plans Revealed

The narrative direction for the upcoming season is expected to be entirely original. The first season adapted the 2021 novel by May Cobb, but the second installment was a wholly original story. Showrunner Rebecca Cutter has confirmed that she will return for the third season to oversee the creative vision. She has promised that the new season will be even more scandalous and twisted than its predecessors.

The second season finale concluded with a major cliffhanger that sets the stage for this new direction. Two years after the events of the finale, the series jumps forward to show Margo Banks and Sophie O'Neil in separate lives. The final scene reveals a major reunion that thrusts the characters back into each other's orbits. This narrative device suggests that the new season will delve into the consequences of their separation.

Sophie O'Neil, played by Sophie O'Neil, is depicted living a life of luxury after blackmailing Margo for $10 million. However, her peaceful existence is interrupted by an out-of-the-blue call from Margo. In the call, Margo is covered in blood and unable to speak, creating an immediate sense of urgency and danger.

This situation raises immediate questions about whose blood is involved and what led Margo to this state. The show will likely cover the events leading up to this moment, exploring the breakdown of Margo's marriage to Jed Banks. Margo abandoned Sophie to save herself from prison, returning to her role as Jed's dutiful wife during his gubernatorial campaign.

Production Shifts to Georgia and Cast Outlook

The third season will mark the show's biggest production change yet by moving its base from North Carolina to Georgia. This shift is driven by changes in North Carolina's film incentive program, making Georgia a more financially viable option. The move could also influence the setting of the story, as it may imply that the narrative is leaving Maple Brook, Texas.

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This geographical shift aligns with the plot developments seen in the second season. Jed Banks, now the Governor of Texas, and Margo are expected to live in the Texas Governor's Mansion in Austin. This location ties into Jed's broader political ambitions, including his eye on the White House. The move to a major political center adds a new layer of complexity to the characters' lives.

Sophie's whereabouts remain unknown, though hints from the second season suggest she has relocated to a major city. The high-rise bar scene implies she has moved away from Texas, seeking a new environment after her lucrative blackmail deal. This separation between the main characters adds to the tension that will drive the third season's plot.

Regarding casting, no official announcements have been made regarding new additions. However, showrunner Rebecca Cutter mentioned that the main cast members are excited about the upcoming season. Social media posts from Netflix confirm the involvement of key actors, including Malin Akerman, Sophie O'Neil, and Jaime Ray Newman, who plays Callie.

Despite the high body count in the second season, most main characters survived the events. It is highly likely that Jed, Callie, Jonny, Salazar, and Flynn will return for the third season. All these characters have unfinished business with either Margo or Sophie, providing ample material for future episodes. Their return will ensure that the complex web of relationships and secrets continues to unravel in new and unexpected ways.