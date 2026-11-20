Brittany Snow reveals details about The Hunting Wives Season 2, which returns to Netflix on November 26. She discusses the steamier content and character arcs.

Brittany Snow has confirmed that the highly anticipated second season of The Hunting Wives will return to Netflix on November 26. The actress and producer recently spoke about the upcoming installment at the 2026 Golden Globes on Sunday, January 11, sharing exclusive details regarding the show's tone and narrative direction.

Production Status And Release Timeline

Snow revealed that the cast has already filmed content for the next chapter of the series during their appearance at the awards ceremony. She emphasized that the new season will be even more intense than the previous one, describing the upcoming episodes as significantly steamier for viewers. The third season has also been officially ordered by the streaming giant ahead of the sophomore season debut.

Also read Brittany Snow Confirms Engagement to Hunter Moreno After Hunting Wives Talk

Character Arcs And Relationship Dynamics

The narrative continues to follow Sophie, who moved from Boston to an East Texas town and found herself drawn to prominent socialite Margo Banks. Snow noted that Sophie starts the series in a weakened place, not yet ready for someone of Margo's stature. Over the course of two seasons, Sophie evolves into a formidable and fierce character, becoming worthy and equal to Margo. Their relationship becomes real and complex in the second season, with moments that suggest a potential happy ending for the couple.

Brittany Snow's Vision For The Finale

When imagining an epic death scene for her character, Snow suggested a duel against Margo where they might both shoot at the same time. She referenced the film Thelma and Louise, proposing a scenario where the characters could go off into the sunset in a car while wearing wigs. She also considered a self-inflicted death off a cliff in her red truck as a fitting end. These creative visions highlight the dramatic stakes and the intense bond between the two main characters.

Advertisement

Source Material And Story Deviations

The series is based on May Cobb's novel of the same name, which follows the lives of women in a tight-knit community. Netflix's adaptation deviated from the book to accommodate a possible second season and beyond. The story provides entertainment through partying and onscreen hookups, alongside the central murder mystery. Some viewers have become invested in the murder plot, while others focus on the romantic tension between Sophie and Margo.

Expectations For The Upcoming Season

Snow mentioned that the second season will leave people very angry but in a sexy way. She believes that characters like Jed need to be removed so Sophie and Margo can be together forever, though she acknowledged that doing so would be tricky. The show explores a toxic love story that audiences adore, with both characters as survivors whose instincts trump everything else. The next episodes promise to deliver on these dramatic and romantic tensions.