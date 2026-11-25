Author May Cobb discusses major changes in The Hunting Wives Season 2 including Jed becoming governor and the new ending for Margo as the series returns November 26.

The Netflix adaptation of May Cobb's novel The Hunting Wives is returning for its second season on Thursday, November 26, with the author offering exclusive insights into the significant creative shifts made by the production team. Cobb praised director Rebecca Addleman for preserving the unhinged spirit of the original story while expanding the narrative scope beyond the printed page. The new season promises higher stakes and deeper character development, particularly for figures who played minor roles in the source material.

Key Character Expansions and Plot Twists

Cobb highlighted that the writers transformed Dermot Mulroney's character Jed into a fully fleshed individual who is now running for governor, a storyline absent from the book. This addition provided the author with immense satisfaction as it added a layer of political intrigue to the drama. Cobb noted that while the initial novel lacked a strong presence for Jed, the television adaptation gave him a powerful platform to drive the plot forward in unexpected ways.

Also read Who Is Malin Akerman’s Husband, Jack Donnelly?

The production also altered the conclusion of the story, specifically regarding the fate of the prominent socialite Margo played by Malin Åkerman. Cobb recounted that Addleman informed her early on that she planned to change up the ending where Margo lives. The author found this revision superior to her original writing, joking that the creative team should have consulted her before finalizing the script. These changes have raised the stakes exponentially compared to the first season.

Faithful Adaptation of Iconic Scenes

Despite the major alterations, the production remained faithful to the most visceral elements of Cobb's novel, such as the skeet shooting scene. This moment served as Sophie's initiation into the world of the hunting wives, marking her decision to descend into the dark social circles of the town. Cobb was particularly happy to see this scene filmed first, as it captured the essence of the characters crossing over into a new reality.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The show continues to balance the murder mystery at its core with elements of entertainment including guns, drinking, and steamy onscreen hookups. Sophie, played by Brittany Snow, remains central to the narrative after relocating from Boston to an East Texas town. Her relationship with Margo drives much of the tension, as Sophie becomes increasingly drawn into the socialite's orbit and the secrets she keeps.

Future Projects and Book Universe Expansion

While The Hunting Wives prepares for its November 26 return, Cobb is actively expanding her literary universe with a sequel to All the Little Houses. This project is also being adapted for screen, signaling a growing commitment to bringing her dramatic works to television. Cobb revealed that the original All the Little Houses contained too much drama for a single volume, necessitating a series format that has now become a hallmark of her storytelling.

Regarding a third book in the All the Little Houses series, Cobb stated that there are currently no plans to continue beyond the duology. However, she kept the possibility open, noting that she would love to keep that door ajar for future storytelling. The success of these adaptations suggests that audiences are eager for more content from Cobb's richly detailed and suspenseful worlds.