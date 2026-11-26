Discover who killed Abby Jackson in The Hunting Wipes Season 1 and what to expect from Season 2. Explore cast updates and plot twists.

Netflix's hit drama The Hunting Wives returns for its second season after a explosive debut that captivated audiences with its blend of dark humor and intense suspense. The series, which is grounded in the sizzling chemistry between stars Malin Akerman and Brittany Snow, quickly became a cultural phenomenon. Viewers were drawn into the messy, unashamed world of wealthy Texas housewives who are as likely to carry designer handbags as they are firearms.

The Murder Mystery That Defines Season 1

The primary narrative drive of the first season centered on the suspicious death of high school student Abby Jackson. Her death occurred after a night of heavy drinking and partying at the forest cabin belonging to Margo Banks, a married woman deeply embedded in the local elite social circle. The investigation immediately cast a wide net of suspicion, implicating nearly every character connected to the victim, including Sophie O'Neill, a recent transplant to the town of Maple Brook, Texas.

Also read Who Is Brittany Snow’s Fiancé, Hunter Moreno?

Sophie O'Neill, portrayed by Brittany Snow, moved to the conservative town with her husband Graham, played by Evan Jonigkeit. Graham secured a job with Jed Banks, a wealthy oil magnate played by Dermot Mulroney, who is being groomed for a gubernatorial run. Sophie's integration into this high-stakes environment was facilitated by her rapid bond with Margo Banks, played by Malin Akerman. Their connection began in a fundraiser bathroom, where they shared mutual struggles with prescription drugs and anxiety, setting the stage for a complicated and intimate friendship.

Margo Banks' Secret Life and Crimes Revealed

As the plot thickened, it was revealed that Margo Banks lives a life of extreme complexity and deception. Her marriage is described as essentially open, involving not only her husband but also her best friend Callie, portrayed by Jaime Ray Newman. Furthermore, Margo was secretly involved in an affair with Brad, the teenage son of her other best friend, Jill, played by Katie Lowes. This web of infidelity created a volatile environment where secrets were currency and loyalty was conditional.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The truth behind Abby Jackson's murder was uncovered when Sophie realized that Margo was the actual killer. The motive was rooted in scandal: Abby had discovered that Margo had an affair with her son Brad and had subsequently had an abortion. When Abby threatened to expose these secrets to the community, Mago reacted by shooting her with Sophie's missing gun. This act of violence was not premeditated in a traditional sense but was a desperate move to protect her reputation and social standing within the town.

Consequences and The Cover-Up Strategy

Following the shooting, Margo Banks engaged in a meticulous and ruthless cover-up operation. She strategically framed Brad's mother, Jill, for the crime, knowing that the police would be more inclined to blame a suspect who could not defend themselves. This manipulation led to a violent standoff at the Thompson family home, which resulted in multiple casualties. The deaths included Abby's mother, Starr, played by Chrissy Metz, and Jill Banks herself, effectively removing the primary witnesses to Margo's transgressions.

The season finale left Sophie O'Neill in a precarious position. Having uncovered the truth about her new best friend's violent actions, she was forced to navigate a town where the truth is often buried beneath layers of wealth and power. The emotional bond that Sophie and Margo had developed was shattered, leaving Sophie to deal with the trauma of knowing her friend was a murderer. The series thrives on this tension, offering a raw look at the dark underbelly of suburban perfection.

What Fans Can Expect from Season 2

With the first season concluded, attention now turns to The Hunting Wipes Season 2. The show is based on the novel by bestselling author May Cobb, whose work inspired the series' unique tone. Season 2 is expected to delve deeper into the aftermath of the murder investigation and how the surviving characters cope with the trauma and legal repercussions. The dynamic between Sophie and the remaining members of the social circle will likely be central to the new plotlines.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Audiences can anticipate more twists and turns as the characters continue to grapple with their past actions. The series has been praised for its addictive quality and its willingness to explore uncomfortable themes of addiction, infidelity, and moral ambiguity. As Netflix prepares for the return of the cast, fans are eager to see how Sophie O'Neill will confront the reality of her life in Maple Brook. The show's ability to balance steaming, sexy drama with genuine suspense ensures it remains a top contender in the streaming landscape.