Salli Newman was a vice president of Lionsgate, producer of The Hunting Wives. She died of a heart attack on December 8, 2025.

New Book Alleges Former Disney Chief Bob Iger Impregnated Employee Leading To “Traumatic Termination Procedure”, currently streaming on Netflix, will find a poignant message at the end of the season finale: “In Loving Memory ofshowrunner Rebecca Cutter told Entertainment Weekly that Newman died during the filming of Season 2.

“So we dedicated the final episode to her,” Cutter said. “And, yeah, that was really sad. She was such a hard worker. She so loved the show, and it was just really devastating.

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”Watch on Deadline Newman moved to Los Angeles after graduating from Montana State University and launched her show business career at 19, training as an actor and stuntwoman while working as a secretary/assistant at Consolidated Film Industries.