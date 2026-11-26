The Hunting Wives star Joyce Glenn discussed Season 2, showrunner Rebecca Cutter, working with Malin Akerman and Brittany Snow, and more.

The Hunting Wives star Joyce Glenn discussed Season 2, showrunner Rebecca Cutter, working with Malin Akerman and Brittany Snow, and more. The Hunting Wives star Joyce Glenn breaks down Monae’s bigger, bolder Season 2 arc as the fallout intensifies.

Glenn shares how family firearms training prepared her for The Hunting Wives and the show’s heightened action. The Hunting Wives Season 2 moves beyond May Cobb’s novel, with Rebecca Cutter taking the story into wild new territory. , she got a front-row seat for all the crime, drama, and controversy surrounding the murderous and salacious conspiracy surrounding Margo Banks , and they're just getting started.

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As a member of the Hunting Wives, Glenn spoke to Bleeding Cool about a variety of topics, including how the fallout affects Monae, as a member of Margo's inner circle, her firearms training, working with showrunnernovel of the same name, how the show shifts into uncharted territory, her co-stars, and teasing the new stars for season two. The Hunting Wives. Joyce Glenn as Monae, Jennifer Daley as Stacy in episode 201 of The Hunting Wives. Cr.