The Hunting Wives Gets Netflix Tie-In Edition Ahead of Season 2

A new Netflix tie-in edition of May Cobb's The Hunting Wives arrives November 17, 2026, one week before season 2 premieres on Netflix on November 26.

The Hunting Wives has quickly become one of the most talked-about thriller series currently streaming on Netflix, and anticipation is building steadily ahead of the season 2 premiere.

The drama, crime, and romance woven through the series drew viewers from around the world almost immediately, and much of that appeal traces back to the novel it is based on. May Cobb's 2021 book, also titled The Hunting Wives, has gained new relevance and recognition thanks to the television adaptation.

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The Hunting Wives novel gains renewed interest

Fans who discovered the story on screen are now looking for the original page-turner, and the show has given the novel a second life among readers who might otherwise have missed it. Expectations for season 2 are high, since the debut season set a strong standard for suspense, character drama, and shocking twists. Netflix thrillers like this one are hard to stop watching because they adapt their source material with care and give audiences plenty to discuss.

As the new season approaches, fans have even more reason to be excited, because a fresh Netflix tie-in edition of the book is on its way. Five years after its initial publication, The Hunting Wives is receiving a striking re-release connected to the Netflix original series on November 17, 2026. The edition is available for preorder now and arrives just one week before season 2 returns to the streaming service.

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The new printing also features key art from the upcoming season, offering readers a glimpse of moments still to come on screen and building excitement for the mystery that continues to unfold. The television series premiered in July 2025 and was brought to life by Netflix as a critically acclaimed adaptation of Cobb's novel.

New book edition releases ahead of season two

Viewers have been waiting impatiently for the next chapter, and the arrival of both a new book edition and the season itself offers a welcome chance to return to the world of these compelling characters. All episodes of season 2 are scheduled to drop on Netflix on November 26, 2026, which falls on Thanksgiving Day in the United States.

That timing gives readers a full week to explore the tie-in book and absorb the details before Sophie and Margot reappear on screen. Many fans are curious how the new season will push the story forward after the shocking cliffhanger that left Sophie more vulnerable than ever. Netflix has already renewed the series for a third season, so audiences who binge the next installment may not have to wait long to learn what happens next.

Third season renewal boosts fan excitement

Overall, the combination of a strong source novel, a charged relationship at the center of the story, and a renewed publishing push makes this a promising moment for fans of the series.