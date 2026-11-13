The Hunt for Gollum Finishes Principal Photography, Andy Serkis Confirms

Andy Serkis says principal photography has wrapped on The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum, a Warner Bros. film set to arrive December 17, 2027, focused on Gollum's story.

Warner Bros. has reached a key production milestone on The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum, a new fantasy film set to arrive on December 17, 2027. Its director, Andy Serkis, revealed during a recent interview on The Morning Mosh Pit that principal photography has now wrapped. Serkis, who also plays Gollum, used the interview to tease the creature's arc in the Middle-earth story.

The announcement arrives as fans continue to follow Middle-earth on several fronts. The third season of Prime Video's fantasy series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has returned after a five-year time jump, but the Warner Bros. film takes a different approach. Instead of juggling multiple storylines, The Hunt for Gollum concentrates on a portion of the saga that received less attention in the original films.

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How The Hunt for Gollum Picks Up the Story

The Hunt for Gollum follows Gandalf and Aragorn as they search for Gollum after the events that open The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring. The film's premise is built on that search, which the earlier movie did not show.

The Fellowship of the Ring opens with Bilbo Baggins, played by Ian Holm, celebrating his eleventy-first birthday. The film then moves forward without showing what Gandalf and Aragorn did next in pursuit of Gollum, leaving that stretch of the story largely unexplored on screen.

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In Peter Jackson's original trilogy, Gandalf was played by Ian McKellen. The Hunt for Gollum now returns to that period of the story, giving audiences a closer look at a chapter that the Jackson films only touched on briefly.

Andy Serkis on Directing and Gollum's Complex Arc

Andy Serkis is directing The Hunt for Gollum and has confirmed that principal photography is complete. He described the project as a return to an endlessly complex and wonderfully written character, marking the third time he has taken on the role.

Serkis pointed to his earlier work on The Lord of the Rings trilogy and The Hobbit trilogy as the foundation for this new film. He said he is very excited about the project and about the opportunity to revisit Gollum from the director's chair.

Serkis also described Gollum as one of Tolkien's most complicated characters, arguing that the creature deserves closer examination. That emphasis suggests the film will focus on Gollum's inner conflicts rather than treating him only as a figure in a chase.

Middle-earth Interest Beyond The Rings of Power

Interest in Middle-earth remains strong beyond Prime Video's The Rings of Power, according to the coverage of the series' return. Fans of the lore and newer viewers alike have responded to the show's third season, which picks up after a five-year time jump.

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The third season has brought back Galadriel, played by Morfydd Clark, and Sauron, played by Charlie Vickers. Because J.R.R. Tolkien's lore is extremely large, the series has several plots that need attention, which can make the storytelling harder to manage.

The Hunt for Gollum offers a more contained approach. By focusing on the search for Gollum rather than several plots at once, the Warner Bros. film gives audiences a single, clearly defined storyline set within the wider world of Tolkien's Middle-earth.

What Fans Can Expect From December 2027

The Hunt for Gollum is scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027, and that date is the next confirmed milestone for the film. Warner Bros. has not released additional schedule details in the information available so far.

For viewers, the film's release will offer a new Middle-earth story centered on Gandalf, Aragorn, and Gollum, with Andy Serkis returning in both the lead performance and the director's role. Fans can expect the film to explore the search that the original trilogy skipped over.

Until the release, fans can track updates from Warner Bros. and from Andy Serkis, who has already begun sharing details about the project's progress, including the completion of principal photography and his thoughts on Gollum's place in Tolkien's story.