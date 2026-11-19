Sydney Sweeney and Paul Feig return for The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping. Find out how fans can view the exclusive teaser trailer.

The next chapter in the Hunger Games franchise has officially announced its release details through a strategic marketing campaign centered on an exclusive teaser. Sydney Sweeney is set to reprise her role as Millie in The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, a film that extends the universe beyond the original trilogy. The teaser trailer for this new installment runs for exactly two hours and thirty minutes and carries a PG-13 rating from the Motion Picture Association.

Exclusive Teaser Access Strategy

Viewers cannot stream the first look at the upcoming film on digital platforms immediately upon release. Instead, the studio has mandated that interested audiences must watch The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping in theaters to catch the teaser. This exclusive window ensures that fans attend the theatrical release to see Sydney Sweeney return as Millie before the preview is widely released to the general public.

Also read Hunger Games Sunrise on the Reaping Premiere Red Carpet Style

Franchise Expansion and Production

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping is based on the book of the same name by author Suzanne Collins. It serves as the latest installment in the long-running franchise that has captivated audiences for over a decade. The production of this new film has already begun, with recent reports confirming that Sydney Sweeney and co-star Michele Morrone were spotted filming scenes together in Hoboken, New Jersey.

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Cast Members and Creative Team

Michele Morrone will reprise his role as Enzo alongside Sydney Sweeney. The film has also added Kirsten Dunst, Paul Anthony Kelly, Brittany Snow, and Stephen Kalyn to the main cast. Kirsten Dunst will play Wendy Garrick, while Paul Anthony Kelly portrays her billionaire husband, Douglas Garrick. Brittany Snow takes on the role of Marybeth, and Stephen Kalyn has been cast as Brock.

Behind the Scenes and Creative Roles

Box Office Expectations and Financial Outlook

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping is expected to make between $160 million and $190 million worldwide in its opening run. This projection indicates strong confidence from Lionsgate in the enduring popularity of the brand. Fans can check local showtimes to secure tickets for the theatrical release and the subsequent exclusive teaser viewing.