The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, a prequel about Haymitch Abernathy, opens in theaters with Joseph Zada playing the young version of Woody Harrelson's character. The film runs 158 minutes and is rated PG-13.

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping is now in theaters, running 158 minutes and rated PG-13 for intense sequences of violence, action and thematic material.

Haymitch Origin Story Cast

The prequel tells the origin story of Haymitch Abernathy, the rebel mentor played by Woody Harrelson in the first four films starring Jennifer Lawrence as Katniss Everdeen. Australian newcomer Joseph Zada, 21, plays teen Haymitch. The curly-haired actor is freakishly good at recreating Harrelson's instantly recognizable voice and making that Texas dispensary brogue seem like his own. Harrelson can barely do that.

Also read The Hunger Games Sunrise On The Reaping Release Date And Book Reading Order

One alternate title for the film could be I Play Woody. The story takes place 24 years before the original. It is the 50th Hunger Games, the second quarter quell. Haymitch is selected as one of 48 tributes as punishment for defending his girlfriend.

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The District 12 heartthrob is plucked by Drusilla Sickle, played by Glenn Close as a mercurial nutcase in batty outfits. Once in the Capitol with his hometown comrades Mckenna Grace, Ben Wang and Molly McCann, Haymitch plots with conspiring adults Beetee, played by Kelvin Harrison Jr., and Plutarch, played by Jesse Plemons, to break the arena.

Glenn Close Ralph Fiennes Roles

Meanwhile, menacing Snow, played by Ralph Fiennes, wants to break Haymitch. Kieran Culkin plays the nasty and flamboyant emcee Caesar Flickerman. He says, Dullness is death, only the entertaining survive. The costumes are Wicked with sadism.

The Ancient-Rome-meets-the-future architecture and inventive rituals are grand and imposing. The franchise always ropes in excellent actors you do not expect to pop up in a YA bloodbath, including Glenn Close, Ralph Fiennes, Culkin, Plemons and Elle Fanning. There is a joke that people in soap operas never seemed to watch soap operas. Now reality shows have taken over that space.

When it first appeared in 2012, the franchise seemed fresh and even satirical. This sixth offering raises a question: has anyone forced to take part in a violent dystopic game show ever actually watched one? The movie follows the typical formula: meet and greet, stab, stab, stab, cry, cry, cry. Since this is the backstory of a major character, we are pretty sure Haymitch will not die.

Style Over Substance Critique

We also are certain he will not complete his goal of bringing down the Hunger Games for good. That is Katniss' schtick. So there is not much suspense, but this is one of the few instances where it is OK to be style over substance.

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Playing Haymitch as nothing like the adult Woody Harrelson he will grow up into, Zada has a naive, doe-eyed charm that helps suspend disbelief for at least two hours of the film's increasingly tedious running time. The Arena itself is quite ridiculously unscary, with poisonous plants, electric butterflies and man-eating beavers, or maybe rats, about as terrifying as being mauled to death by a participation prize.

There is no sense of peril at all, even when Snow finally gets around to his drawn-out revenge. Any significant death is obviously just an unfortunate accident. The cast of the original film appear briefly at the end, and one cannot shake the feeling that it is to pay their last respects. Where the otherwise enjoyable Reaping wobbles is the ending.

Whenever the surviving Hunger Games characters return downcast to District 12, which is supposed to be Appalachia, the scenes are always anticlimactic after emotionally and physically intense gladiatorial combat. We learn very quickly what Haymitch endures deep down and why he commits himself to collapsing the Capitol. This explanation of how President Coriolanus Snow became a jackass was barely a store-brand Phantom Menace. Our man Haymitch exudes raw heroism rather than little Snow's trickle of villainy.

The film is a Lionsgate release. The cast includes Joseph Zada, Glenn Close, Ralph Fiennes, Kieran Culkin, Jesse Plemons, Elle Fanning, Mckenna Grace, Ben Wang, Molly McCann and Kelvin Harrison Jr.