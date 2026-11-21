President Coriolanus Snow reveals in The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping that Lucy Gray Baird was District 12's original victor. This revelation recontextualizes Snow's past with Lucy Gray from The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.

The upcoming film The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping delivers a significant historical revelation about District 12 by confirming that Lucy Gray Baird was actually the district's first victor, predating the widely recognized Haymitch Abernathy. President Coriolanus Snow explicitly mentions Lucy Gray Baird during a conversation with Haymitch Abernathy prior to the 50th Hunger Games, establishing that she won the 10th Hunger Games and subsequently vanished after returning home.

Correcting District 12 Victors History

Haymitch Abernathy has long been publicly celebrated as District 12's first victor after winning the 50th Hunger Games, a status that later defined his role as mentor to Katniss Everdeen and Peeta Mellark in the 74th Hunger Games. Author Suzanne Collins rewrote the franchise's established timeline to include this earlier victory for Lucy Gray Baird, a fact that remains largely forgotten by the citizens of Panem and the various Districts. This oversight in historical memory was corrected by Snow, who serves as the primary witness to the earlier event.

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Snow Mentors Lucy Gray Baird in 10th Games

Lucy Gray Baird served as the female tribute for District 12 in the 10th Hunger Games, an event that introduced a new rule requiring each tribute to be assigned a mentor from the Capitol Academy. The dean of the Academy appointed a young Coriolanus Snow as her mentor out of a desire to see her fail, thereby denying him the prestigious prize of a victor that would grant him wealth and status. Despite this adversarial start, Snow developed a deep bond with Lucy Gray, bringing her food and fighting to improve her living conditions before the arena events began.

Romantic Bond and Arena Strategy Details

Snow developed romantic feelings for Lucy Gray Baird, which she reciprocated, driving him to use every available method to ensure her victory in the 10th Hunger Games so they could potentially build a life together. She became a favorite of the Capitol audience due to her kind heart, humor, and musical performances, which bolstered Snow's determination to help her win. He employed severe cheating tactics, including providing poison to eliminate other tributes, manipulating faulty drones to fend off attackers, and neutralizing deadly snakes by exposing them to her scent before their release.

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Disappearance After Victory and Snow's Punishment

Lucy Gray Baird won the 10th Hunger Games through Snow's interventions, but he was eventually caught cheating and sentenced to become a Peacemaker, a punishment that sent him to District 12. Snow arrived in the district hoping to reunite with Lucy Gray, but she discovered his secret responsibility for the death of a friend, which shattered their trust. She set a trap to poison him in the woods as a means of escape, believing he intended to kill her next, and the book and movie adaptations of The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes end with Snow shooting at her as her footsteps disappear into the forest.

Ongoing Mystery of Lucy Gray's Survival Status

The film The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping leaves the question of whether Lucy Gray Baird is alive or dead intentionally unresolved, mirroring the ambiguity of the source material. Given that Haymitch's story takes place 40 years after the 10th Games, Lucy Gray would be approximately 56 years old at this point in the timeline. Snow's lack of knowledge about her current status suggests she may be living in hiding to avoid his detection, though it is equally plausible that she died shortly after the events of the earlier prequel.