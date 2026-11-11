The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping Hits Theaters November 20

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping opens November 20, a month before Dune: Part Three and Avengers: Doomsday arrive in theaters on December 18.

Sci-fi fans have a major date to mark on their calendars. Lionsgate will release The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping in theaters on November 20, bringing the dystopian franchise back to the big screen with a prequel story that fans have wanted to see for years. The film arrives in a year that has already been strong for the genre, following hits such as Alan Ritchson's War Machine, which entered Netflix's all-time Top 10 movies chart.

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping is expected to be one of the defining sci-fi events of 2026. It arrives a month before Denis Villeneuve's final Dune movie, Dune: Part Three, and Marvel's Avengers: Doomsday, both of which are set to open in theaters on December 18. Many observers have focused on that December date, but the November 20 release is the first major dystopian event of the late-2026 season.

Also read Mckenna Grace Wears Catching Fire Homage Gown at Hunger Games Fan Event

How Sunrise on the Reaping Revives the Franchise

Sunrise on the Reaping is the origin story of Haymitch Abernathy, a core character from the original Hunger Games films. In the earlier movies, Haymitch was played by Woody Harrelson, while the prequel stars Joseph Zada in the role of the younger Haymitch. Zada is best known for his work in We Were Liars.

The film adapts the prequel novel written by Suzanne Collins, which was published on March 18, 2025. The franchise had already moved to prequels after the main Hunger Games movies concluded. The first of those, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, reached theaters three years after its novel was released. Sunrise on the Reaping has moved faster, arriving in theaters about a year after Collins released the book, which signals how eager Lionsgate has been to adapt it.

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The story centers on the 50th edition of the Hunger Games, known as the Second Quarter Quell. In this special edition, the rules include a unique twist: the number of tributes is doubled to 48. Haymitch won that edition, and the scale of the competition is expected to make it the most action-packed Hunger Games movie to date.

Casting Choices and Francis Lawrence's Vision

Lionsgate has assembled a cast that brings back several beloved characters from the original films. Jesse Plemons plays Plutarch Heavensbee, Ralph Fiennes plays Coriolanus Snow, and Elle Fanning plays Effie Trinket. Jennifer Lawrence has confirmed that she and Josh Hutcherson will reprise their lead roles as Katniss Everdeen and Peeta Mellark.

Francis Lawrence, who has directed every Hunger Games movie from Catching Fire in 2013 onward, spoke to the Lionsgate official Instagram account at the London premiere of Sunrise on the Reaping. In that interview, Lawrence said he would like the next prequel to focus on Plutarch Heavensbee, the character played by Jesse Plemons. He described Plemons' performance in the upcoming film as tremendous.

What Comes Next for Hunger Games Fans

For now, there are no books left to adapt in The Hunger Games franchise, since Sunrise on the Reaping is the most recent novel by Suzanne Collins. Its release on November 20 will be the next major step for the series, and fans will be able to judge the scale of the Second Quarter Quell on screen.

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Lionsgate is widely expected to keep the franchise active, and Francis Lawrence's proposed Plutarch Heavensbee prequel offers one possible direction. Any future project would depend on the reception of Sunrise on the Reaping, which opens in theaters on November 20, ahead of the December 18 releases of Dune: Part Three and Avengers: Doomsday.