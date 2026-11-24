'The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping' opens at No. 1 at the U.K. and Ireland box office as 'Ramayana' becomes the top Indian release ever.

‘The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping’ Dominates U.K., Ireland Box Office as ‘Ramayana’ Sets All-Time Indian Record Berlinale Alum Sreemoyee Singh’s WAVES Film Bazaar Selection ‘Fireflowers,’ About a Mother’s Lost Singing Voice, Boards Dutch Co-Producer Interactive Films ‘The Run,’ ‘Kaiju Princess,’ ‘Back From the Other World’ Hit Taiwan Cinemas as Audiences Vote on Endings by Smartphone ” stormed to the summit of the U.K. and Ireland box office, debuting at No. 1 with £13.04 million including previews.

A24’s Elizabeth Holmes film “You Can See Everything,” directed by Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim, opened in second position with $3.2 million – thein U.K. box office history. Paramount’s “Ebenezer,” directed by Ti West and starring Johnny Depp, moved to third place in its sophomore frame, adding $3 million to lift its running cume to $10.5 million.

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Oak Ridge Boys’ Richard Sterban, Whose Distinctive Bass Voice Powered ‘Elvira’ and Other Country Smashes, Dies at 83 Entertainment Film Distributors’ biographical drama “I Play Rocky,” directed by Peter Farrelly and starring Anthony Ippolito, took fourth spot in its third session with $657,876, advancing its cumulative total to $4.2 million. ” rounded out the top five in its third weekend, collecting $440,102 to push its running total to $6.2 million – surpassing “Dhurandhar: The Revenge” and “Pathaan” to become the highest-grossing Indian film of all time in the territory.

Disney’s “Wild Horse Nine,” directed by Martin McDonagh, placed sixth in its third frame with $358,948, elevating its gross to $4.7 million. Black Bear’s period comedy “Wicker” followed in seventh position in its fourth session, adding $276,556 to take its total to $8.5 million. TGS Cinemas Limited’s Tamil-language action drama “OM – Chapter 1: Udhiram: The Blood Wood,” starring Dhanush and Mammootty, debuted in eighth place with $276,413.

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Amazon MGM Studios’ action drama “Your Mother Your Mother Your Mother,” directed by Bassam Tariq and starring Mahershala Ali, John Cho, and Giancarlo Esposito, opened in ninth spot with $221,701. Trafalgar Releasing’s stage broadcast “Giant – The Play” rounded out the top 10 with $214,542, lifting its gross to $489,939. Looking ahead to the upcoming theatrical frame, early-week programming began on Monday with CinemaLive’s archival screening of “Doctor Who: The Satan Pit”.

Mid-week commercial rollouts arrive on Wednesday, led by Paramount’s comedy sequel “Focker-In-Law,” directed by John Hamburg and starring Robert De Niro, Ben Stiller, Owen Wilson, Teri Polo, Blythe Danner, Skyler Gisondo, Beanie Feldstein, Eduardo Franco, and Ariana Grande across 300+ locations, alongside David Fincher’s “The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth,” starring Brad Pitt, Elizabeth Debicki, Scott Caan, Carla Gugino, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Peter Weller, Matt Groove, JB Tadena, Corey Fogelmanis, and Karren Karagulian, from Netflix. Thursday features Independent’s “The Boy And The Suit Of Lights” and Trafalgar Releasing’s stage presentation “Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Starlight Express – Live On Stage”.

Wide commercial and saturation rollouts arriving on Friday are led by “Disney’s Hexed,” directed by Jason Hand and Fawn Veerasunthorn and featuring the voices of Hailee Steinfeld, Rashida Jones, and Jodie Foster. Mubi is bowing Cannes winner “Minotaur,” directed by Andrey Zvyagintsev and starring Dmitriy Mazurov, Iris Lebedeva, Boris Kudrin, and Yuriy Zavalnyouk across 100+ screens.

Titles debuting Friday include Sony Pictures’ “Ghost Soldier”; Vertigo Releasing’s “Buddy,” directed by Casper Kelly and starring Cristin Milioti, Delaney Quinn, Patton Oswalt, Michael Shannon, Topher Grace, and Keegan-Michael Key; Dogwoof’s documentary “Who Killed Alex Odeh?

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”; Yash Raj Films’ Indian title “Yeh Prem Mol Liya”; Akka Films’ “Who Is Still Alive”; Peccadillo Pictures’ “Big Girls Don’t Cry”; Netflix’s English-dubbed animated drama “In Waves,” directed by Phuong Mai Nguyen and starring Will Sharpe and Stephanie Hsu; Netflix’s documentary “14th,” directed by Ava DuVernay; MetFilm Distribution’s “To Hold A Mountain,” directed by Petar Glomazić and Biljana Tutorov; and Bulldog Film Distribution’s South Korean drama “The World Of Love,” directed by Yoon Ga-eun and starring Seo Su-bin, Jang Hyae-jin, Kim Jeong-sik, and Kang Chae-yun.