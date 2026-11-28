The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping earns over $250 million in five days, setting new Monday and Tuesday domestic records for Lionsgate and the franchise.

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping has dramatically reshaped the current cinematic landscape by achieving a staggering box office milestone that far exceeded industry projections. The film, which serves as the sixth installment in the long-running dystopian series, secured more than $250 million in global earnings within its opening five-day window.

Record Breaking Box Office Performances

This historic financial performance established new all-time records for both the specific franchise and its distributor, Lionsgate. The movie generated $12.88 million on its domestic Monday release and accumulated $15.98 million on Tuesday, setting the highest single-day domestic figures in the series history.

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These specific numbers represent a significant acceleration in revenue generation compared to previous entries in the franchise. The ability to maintain such high daily gross figures indicates sustained audience interest and strong word-of-mouth momentum during the critical early launch period.

Path to One Billion Dollar Success

The teen fantasy franchise has maintained enormous cultural and commercial height since Jennifer Lawrence first portrayed Katniss Everdeen as a volunteer tribute in 2012. However, the series has never produced a movie that crossed the $1 billion domestic threshold, creating a significant barrier for this latest entry.

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While the odds remain stacked against the film achieving that singular billion-dollar benchmark, Sunrise on the Reaping possesses the necessary momentum to potentially change that historical trend. The strong opening numbers provide a viable foundation for extended theatrical runs required to reach that financial milestone.

Industry Contrast and Other Film Performances

In stark contrast to the massive scale of the Hunger Games release, other fantasy titles operate on significantly smaller financial projections and audience expectations. This disparity is evident in the performance of Wicker, an NSFW fairy tale film based on the short story The Wicker Husband by Ursula Wills.

Wicker achieved a strong return against its reported production budget of $10 million by earning more than $30 million worldwide. Despite this success, the film is currently winding down its theatrical run, having recently dropped to screening at only 454 locations during its fifth weekend in release.

Awards Campaign and Future Outlook

The creative team behind Wicker, writers and directors Alex Huston Fischer and Eleanor Wilson, are now shifting focus to the small screen as the film transitions from theaters. The movie is currently positioned as one of the most-watched titles on the Apple TV Store in the United States.

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As the film begins its campaign for awards season, industry analysts predict its strongest chance for an Academy Award comes in the Best Makeup and Hairstyling category. This strategic pivot highlights the varying career trajectories for mid-budget films that find success outside of blockbuster theatrical windows.