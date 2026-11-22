The Hunger Games Sunrise on the Reaping earns 225 million globally in its debut. Lionsgate reports record numbers, outgrossing major 2026 releases and recovering its 150 million budget in three days.

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping has established a dominant presence in the global cinema market, securing a massive three-day debut total of $225 million at the worldwide box office. This figure is split between $120 million earned from domestic theaters and an additional $105 million generated from international markets. The film serves as the sixth major installment in the franchise adapted from the five Suzanne Collins young adult books and functions as the second prequel following the 2023 release, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.

Financial Performance and Historical Records

Lionsgate confirmed these figures on Sunday morning, marking the fifth-best domestic opening of 2026 and the fifth-best opening weekend in the studio's entire history. This global total places Sunrise on the Reaping as the twenty-third highest-grossing movie of 2026 to date. The performance significantly outpaces the cumulative global grosses of other major 2026 releases, including Scream 7 with $208 million, Verity at $181.1 million, The Sheep Detectives at $133.1 million, Supergirl at $126.5 million, and The End of Oak Street at $121.6 million.

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The film achieves the best global debut for the franchise since 2015's Mockingjay - Part 2, which grossed $248.6 million, and ranks as the fourth-best overall opening. It surpasses the original Hunger Games movie, which debuted with $214.3 million. Additionally, Scream 7, which also stars Mckenna Grace, stands as the highest-grossing installment in its long-running slasher franchise, highlighting the strong competition in the current market.

Production Costs and Break Even Analysis

Financially, the movie recouped its entire reported production budget of $150 million within just three days of release. While blockbuster films typically require earnings of two and a half times their budget to break even, which would suggest a threshold around $375 million, Lionsgate benefits from international pre-sales that lower this requirement. Consequently, the studio's actual break-even point is likely significantly lower than the standard industry benchmark, placing the film on track to surpass profitability markers quickly.

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Cast Details and Character Dynamics

Joseph Zada stars as young Haymitch Abernathy, a role originally portrayed by Woody Harrelson in the initial timeline. The film is helmed by longtime franchise director Francis Lawrence and features a robust supporting cast including Mckenna Grace, Whitney Peak, Ben Wang, Ralph Fiennes, Glenn Close, Elle Fanning, Jesse Plemons, and Kieran Culkin. The narrative follows Haymitch as he fights for survival in the 50th annual Hunger Games, expanding the universe established by Suzanne Collins.

Executive Praise and Fan Reception

Lionsgate Motion Picture Group Chairman Adam Fogelson issued a statement praising the creative team behind the film. He highlighted the involvement of Francis Lawrence, producers Nina Jacobson, and Brad Simpson in guiding the vision established by Suzanne Collins. Fogelson noted that the success reflects the talent of the cast and the enduring devotion of the fanbase, which has anticipated this story for many years.

Fogelson emphasized that the passion of the Hunger Games family of fans ensures the franchise remains as vibrant today as when the first film was released nearly 15 years ago. The film is rated PG-13, has a runtime of 158 minutes, and was written by Billy Ray, Michael Lesslie, and Suzanne Collins. Its release date was November 20, 2026, cementing its status as a major blockbuster event for the year.