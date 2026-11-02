The Hunger Games Star Wang in Talks to Play Marvel's Iceman

Actor Wang is reportedly in negotiations with Marvel Studios to portray Iceman. The candidate was seen testing against Gabriel LaBelle and Rhenzy Feliz for the historic X-Men reboot role.

Actor Wang is currently in advanced negotiations with Marvel Studios to assume the mantle of Iceman in the highly anticipated upcoming X-Men film. This potential casting marks a significant shift for the performer, who is best known for his current commitment as District 12 tribute Wyatt Callow in The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping.

Iceman Casting Rumors and Competing Candidates

Industry reports indicate that the role of the original X-Men founding member attracted significant attention from multiple high-profile talents. Alongside Wang, actors Gabriel LaBelle, Jackson Kelly, and Rhenzy Feliz were reportedly called in to test for the part. These tests represent standard industry procedure, meaning that while Wang is in talks, a final contractual agreement has not been officially confirmed by the studio or its representatives.

Also read Ben Wang in Talks to Play Iceman in New Marvel X-Men Movie

Historic Significance of the Character

Iceman remains one of the most pivotal figures in mutant history, originally created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby. The character gained substantial cultural relevance when Marvel Comics definitively established him as gay in 2015. This landmark narrative decision solidified his status as an important figure for LGBTQ representation within the broader superhero genre and comic book media.

Previous Portrayals and Franchise Legacy

Shawn Ashmore previously embodied the character of Iceman during the original X-Men film series produced by 20th Century Fox. His final appearance in that specific iteration occurred in the 2014 blockbuster X-Men: Days of Future Past. Since that conclusion, the character has maintained a presence across various other media formats, including television series adaptations and numerous video game titles.

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Film Production and Directorial Vision

Marvel Studios officially confirmed the release date for the rebooted X-Men film as May 5, 2028. Jake Schreier has been tapped to direct the project, bringing his unique visual style following his work on 2025's Thunderbolts*. This upcoming film serves as a foundational piece for the studio's future plans regarding mutant narratives within the broader cinematic universe.

Confirmed Cast Members and Upcoming Releases

Marvel revealed the initial core cast at the D23 event in August 2023. The ensemble includes Sadie Sink, Inde Navarrette, Samara Weaving, Maya Boyd, Asa Germann, Christopher Abbott, and Adam Driver. While specific plot details remain under wraps, the production timeline ensures that several stars from the Fox-era films will reprise their roles in this year's Avengers: Doomsday before the 2028 reboot arrives.