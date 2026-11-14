The Hunger Games Franchise Lands on Peacock With Five Films Ahead of 2026 Release

All five Hunger Games films arrive on Peacock on November 14, 2026, before Sunrise on the Reaping opens in theaters on November 20, 2026, expanding the franchise viewing options.

The Hunger Games franchise has officially moved to a new digital home, with all five previously released films arriving on Peacock on Saturday, November 14, 2026. This major distribution milestone places Jennifer Lawrence's four-film journey as Katniss Everdeen alongside the 2023 prequel, The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, into a single streaming library. The timing strategically gives fans a chance to catch up before another theatrical release expands the franchise beyond Mockingjay - Part 2.

Streaming Details and Film Lineup

Lionsgate has shared the new video for The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, signaling that the upcoming prequel spin-off to the popular series is nearing completion. The five films available on Peacock include the original four installments and the recent addition featuring Tom Blyth as a young Coriolanus Snow. This lineup rewinds the timeline to explore Snow as he mentors District 12 tribute Lucy Gray Baird, portrayed by Rachel Zegler, during the 10th Hunger Games.

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Together, these cinematic entries explore Panem's brutal annual competition, the Capitol's control over its districts, and the rebellion that eventually challenges its rule. The original four films follow Katniss after she volunteers to take her younger sister Prim's place in the Hunger Games. A fight for survival gradually becomes a larger conflict against President Snow's government, shifting the narrative from individual endurance to political upheaval.

Upcoming Theatrical Release Details

The next addition to the series is set to open on November 20, 2026, and follows a young Haymitch Abernathy. Francis Lawrence returns to the director's chair for this latest installment, which is titled The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping. Joseph Zada portrays the younger Haymitch, while Mckenna Grace plays fellow tribute Maysilee Donner in this highly anticipated entry.

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Set 24 years before Katniss Everdeen's story, the film begins on the morning of the 50th Hunger Games, also known as the Second Quarter Quell. Unlike a regular edition, this competition features 48 tributes instead of 24, significantly increasing the stakes and survival odds for the participants. The cast also features Ralph Fiennes as President Snow and Elle Fanning as a younger Effie Trinket, bridging the gap between the franchise's past and future.

Franchise Impact and Audience Reception

Some fans will react strongly to Lionsgate introducing a new way for viewers to celebrate the next chapter of its popular franchise through special screenings. The Hunger Games Prequel Movie's Box Office Predictions have been analyzed, with some reports suggesting the numbers may not be strong enough to break previous franchise records. Nevertheless, the strategic release of five films on Peacock provides a comprehensive entry point for new audiences before the theatrical debut of Sunrise on the Reaping.

Surya Singh, an Entertainment Writer at Evolve Media, has tracked these developments since 2021, reporting on movies, television, and streaming trends. His work focuses on breaking entertainment news, reports, box office coverage, and analysis, providing context for how Lionsgate manages its intellectual property. The move to Peacock ensures that the core narrative remains accessible to subscribers eager to understand the character arcs before the new film arrives in late November 2026.