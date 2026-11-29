‘The Hunger Games’ Dominates Thanksgiving Box Office
The Haymitch Abernathy origin story continued its box-office reign, while Focker In-Law settled for a distant second.
maintained its No. 1 spot at the domestic box office over Thanksgiving weekend. The Lionsgate film earned $56.8 million over the weekend, bringing its worldwide total to $419.2 million since its November 20 release.
“It’s a congested corridor, there’s no doubt about it. But this movie is taking on a life of its own,” Kevin Grayson, the head of domestic distribution for Lionsgate,.
“We saw a lot of repeat business. ” The film’s five-day Thanksgiving haul, including Wednesday and Thursday, was estimated at $83.5 million. Universal’sfranchise, took second place with $26.4 million over the weekend and $39.5 million over five days. The film reunites Ben Stiller and Robert De Niro and adds Ariana Grande to the franchise.
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