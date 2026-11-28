The Hunger Games Chapter 3 earned $85 million over Thanksgiving, bringing its domestic total over $230 million. The film redefines the franchise trajectory despite critical divides.

The Hunger Games prequel Sunrise on the Reaping has delivered a massive commercial victory by earning $85 million over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. This robust opening weekend haul immediately establishes the film as a major box office event and a significant financial win for Lionsgate.

The domestic cumulative total for the film has now surpassed $230 million, setting a new competitive milestone for the entire franchise. This strong performance far exceeds the trajectory of its immediate predecessor, signaling that audience interest in the universe has been thoroughly reignited.

Also read McKenna Grace's Major Upcoming Roles in Scooby-Doo and The Hunger Games

This success stands in stark contrast to the moderate commercial reception of 2023. The previous installment, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, earned only $363 million worldwide with $166.3 million domestically. That film also received mixed critical reviews, which likely contributed to its more measured box office run.

The narrative structure of Sunrise on the Reaping shifts focus directly to the past, centering on Haymitch Abernathy, portrayed by Woody Harrelson. The story explores Haymitch's harrowing experience in the 50th Hunger Games, also known as the second Quarter Quell.

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Reports confirm that the plot culminates in the moment Haymitch and other revolutionaries execute their coordinated move. This pivotal sequence initiates the full-scale rebellion during the 75th Hunger Games, referred to as the third Quarter Quell, providing a direct link to the original film trilogy.

Production for this chapter involved significant recasting of legacy characters, integrating popular actors to drive the narrative forward. Younger talent has also been highlighted, with lead actor Joseph Zada and co-star McKenna Grace emerging as breakout stars.

Their performances are drawing attention from critics and audiences alike, signaling a generational shift in the franchise's leading roles. The introduction of new perspectives allows the story to explore the origins of key antagonists without relying solely on the established protagonist.

A major point of interest involves the portrayal of franchise villain President Coriolanus Snow, played by Tom Blyth. The character is depicted at a younger age, exploring the seeds of his hatred for District 12 and Katniss Everdeen.

This backstory element was part of Suzanne Collins original book plan, which Lionsgate adapted for the screen. Collins partnered again with Lionsgate for this follow-up project, resulting in a film that is more directly connected to the original film franchise than previously expected.

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However, the concept of focusing on Snow put some fans off the moment it was announced. The film adaptation has proved equally challenging for die-hard fans and mainstream viewers alike, sparking debate over the direction of the series.

The $85 million Thanksgiving haul suggests that Sunrise on the Reaping is on track to become a significant commercial success for Lionsgate. This performance validates the studio decision to continue expanding the universe beyond the original Katniss Everdeen arc.

It also demonstrates that audiences are willing to engage with prequel narratives if the execution is compelling. As the film continues its theatrical run, the strong domestic total already achieved sets a high bar for future profitability.

Industry analysts are now watching to see if this success will influence future casting and plot decisions for the remainder of the series. The film has proven that the underlying intellectual property retains significant cultural resonance despite earlier critical divergence.