‘The Hunchback, Soul of Paris’ Review: Quasimodo Gets an Origin Story, for Some Reason
Vincent Cassel stars as a superheroic Quasimodo in Jean-François Richet's lavish, unnecessary Netflix prequel 'The Hunchback, Soul of Paris.'
Vincent Cassel stars as a superheroic version of the famous Victor Hugo character in a lavish and unnecessary Netflix prequel from director Jean-François Richet.
‘Why Did I Get Married Again? ’ Review: Taraji P. Henson Joins the Gang for a Tyler Perry Sequel That Sells the Next Generation ShortIt isn’t necessarily a recession indicator when cinema resorts to 19th-century IP, but the raft of recent Victor Hugo and Alexandre Dumas adaptations surely doesn’t point to a resolutely confident industry either.
Now a new film joins these ranks, as director Jean-François Richet and starteam up once again for “The Hunchback, Soul of Paris,” a bag-securing adventure set within what we must unfortunately term “the extended Victor Hugoniverse. ” Record Store Day Co-Founder on How Black Friday Evolved Into a Major Holiday for Vinyl Hounds, and What Will Fly Off the Shelves This YearFor this acts as a prequel to the events of the famous Hugo novel, which has spawned countless adaptations: The author himself appears as a character , as does a new iteration of Gavroche from “Les Mis.
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