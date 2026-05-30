The humble hustle of Skai Isyourgod

When Skai Isyourgod, born Chen Xukai, was growing up in Guangdong, China, blasting hip-hop through his headphones, he never imagined he would one day become

When Skai Isyourgod, born Chen Xukai, was growing up in Guangdong, China, blasting hip-hop through his headphones, he never imagined he would one day become one of the genre’s most unexpected global success stories.

At 28, the laid-back rapper who once made folk music in hopes of impressing girls has become the most-streamed Chinese-language artist on Spotify, becoming the first mainland Chinese artist to achieve the feat. It all started in the summer of 2024 with his second album, Stacks from All Sides, which fused Memphis rap influences with the sounds and stories of Southern China, weaving together Mandarin, Cantonese, and Hakka lyrics with gritty trap production and deeply personal storytelling.

Tracks like “Karma Code” and “Blueprint Supreme” exploded online through social media, catapulting SKAI from underground favorite to viral phenomenon. Still, despite the accolades, SKAI speaks about his rise with the same cool indifference that defines his music. Before rap entered the picture, SKAI was making folk music, the type that is so deeply introspective, and romantic songs shaped by youthful longing and late-night dreams. But that was for the ladies.

Hip-hop is for himself; it’s always been this ever-present thing in his life.

“When I started music, it wasn’t hip-hop, it was folk,” he explained. “It was very romantic, trying to find a girl. But since I was very young, I loved hip-hop music. I just never thought one day I would make hip-hop music myself.

” His stage name, Skai Isyourgod, stems from the pronunciation of his Chinese name, Xukai, paired with a deliberately mysterious phrase meant to feel larger-than-life. Yet offstage, there is little grandeur about him. Often dressed in a simple polo shirt, sunglasses shielding his eyes, cigarettes tucked into his hand, and a Louis Vuitton wallet, SKAI carries himself as an observer quietly documenting the world around him, not like the celebrity he has become.

That grounded perspective may be exactly what makes his music resonate so deeply with fans. Though his sound pulls heavily from Memphis rap and Southern trap, SKAI infuses it with the textures of Guangdong Street culture and the realities of ordinary life. He tells amNewYork that he was drawn to Memphis style rap because it always felt so cinematic yet intimate, balancing swagger with vulnerability.

“I combine a lot of things I saw growing up,” he said. “It’s all real stories, real culture, and that influenced my hip-hop a lot, especially lyrically. ” Growing up in Guangdong, he was immersed in local folk traditions, working-class routines, and the rhythms of everyday survival. Musically, he absorbed everything from Linkin Park to Eminem and Drake, eventually becoming captivated by the raw honesty of Memphis rap.

“I listened to all different kinds of music,” he said. “But Memphis music really drew me in. It felt real — very storytelling, very narrative. You could see the movie scenes just by listening.

” Rather than manufacture music about luxury or excess, SKAI writes about his own personal experience and observations. The everyday details of life are not those of a rap star; instead, he says it’s simply: waking up, smoking a cigarette, eating lunch, showering, and going to sleep. There are no exaggerated fantasies in his verses, only observations pulled directly from his reality.

“Whatever life brings to you, just be chill and take it in,” he said. “I write about life, just pure, humble life. ” That honesty has become central to his appeal. While many rappers build personas around extravagance, SKAI embraces relatability.

He doesn’t claim to represent an entire generation, but his candid reflections on uncertainty, ambition, and survival have struck a nerve with listeners across cultures.

“I don’t write with the intention to represent everyone,” he explained. “I just write honestly about what I have. Right now, I don’t have all those luxuries. Maybe one day I will, and then I’ll write about that too.

” During Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, SKAI’s rise also highlights the growing global influence of Asian artists reshaping genres historically dominated by the West. By blending Chinese languages and cultural references with the DNA of Southern American rap, he has created a lane entirely his own, one that bridges East and West without sacrificing authenticity. For SKAI, however, legacy matters more than labels or accolades.

He hopes to be remembered as a pioneer who pushed Chinese rap into new territory while encouraging young listeners to think independently. Beneath his relaxed demeanor lies a deeper message embedded throughout his music: resistance against conformity and blind acceptance.

“I want audiences in China to have independent thoughts instead of just following the flow,” he said. “Don’t let people tell you how to think or what to do. Fight back against that. Don’t be manipulated.

”When asked about what he wants for the future, SKAI shrugged and smiled. Carson Benge comes through twice, Mets snap 5-game skid with 4-2 win over Redsart exhibitsBrooklyn Paper





amNewYork / 🏆 336. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

'From rescue to recovery': Grim task ahead for crews as death toll rises in chemical blastOfficials also mentioned that a part of the Columbia River was contaminated and in nearby ditches.

Read more »

6 of 9 missing in Nippon mill blast in Longview recovered, bringing confirmed dead to 8Nine workers remain missing after a chemical tank imploded at a Longview paper mill in a disaster that could become Washington’s deadliest.

Read more »

5 Mountain Dew Flavors Fans Say Are the Best EverMountain Dew fans ranked the best flavors ever, from Baja Blast to Code Red.

Read more »

Fable dodges GTA VI with another delayFable is delayed again, putting it outside the GTA blast radius.

Read more »