The Housemaid Streaming Dominance Box Office Success Sydney Sweeney Amanda Seyfried

Paul Feig's The Housemaid continues its record-breaking streaming streak on Prime Video and Apple TV years after release. Discover the box office numbers and cast details behind this modern horror classic.

The psychological horror film The Housemaid has established an unprecedented level of longevity in the streaming market, proving to be a cultural phenomenon long after its theatrical debut. Directed by Paul Feig and based on the novel by Freida McFadden, the movie has secured a permanent spot among the most-watched titles on major platforms including Prime Video and Apple TV. This enduring popularity distinguishes it from other 2025 releases that often fade quickly from public consciousness.

The narrative follows Millie, portrayed by Sydney Sweeney, a young woman seeking to reconstruct her life after a traumatic past. She accepts a position as a live-in housemaid for Nina Winchester, played by Amanda Seyfried. The plot quickly evolves from a simple job opportunity into a tense exploration of manipulation, shifting power dynamics, and hidden secrets that threaten Millie's safety and sanity.

Also read The Housemaid Hits 30 Days Trending on HBO Max in the US

The Housemaid Box Office and Streaming Records

The Housemaid generated $401.7 million at the global box office against a production budget of just $35 million, delivering an exceptional return on investment for its distributors. Following its theatrical run, the film achieved consistent #1 rankings on premium video on demand services and continued to attract new audiences through digital distribution channels. This financial success established it as one of the most profitable horror films of the 2025 release window.

Data from FlixPatrol indicates that The Housemaid has remained on the Prime Video top 10 list for 281 consecutive days. Simultaneously, the film has held a position on the Apple TV top 10 chart for 290 days. These metrics demonstrate a rare ability to maintain viewer engagement over an extended period, far outlasting typical trends for genre films that usually see sharp declines in viewership after the initial release window closes.

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Critical Reception and Cast Performances

Industry critics and audiences have responded positively to the lead performances, particularly praising the dynamic between Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried. Brandon Sklenar also received significant acclaim for his role as Andrew, contributing to the film's depth and tension. The movie currently holds a 73% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, reflecting a broad consensus that the acting and direction elevate the material beyond standard horror tropes.

The screenplay adaptation of Freida McFadden's novel allows for complex character development that resonates with modern viewers. The Housemaid avoids the pitfalls of shallow scares, instead focusing on psychological dread and interpersonal conflict. This approach has helped the film cultivate a dedicated fan base that actively discusses its themes and plot twists on social media and streaming review platforms.

The Housemaid Impact on Horror Genre Trends

The sustained performance of The Housemaid on streaming services highlights a shift in how audiences consume horror cinema. Viewers are increasingly drawn to character-driven narratives that offer both entertainment and emotional engagement. The film's ability to remain relevant on platforms like Starz and Prime Video for over 80 days in multiple top 10 categories suggests that quality storytelling can override the typical decay of content visibility.

As a result of this success, industry observers are labeling The Housemaid a modern classic within the psychological horror genre. The combination of strong directorial vision from Paul Feig, compelling source material, and exceptional cast performances has created a template for future productions. Studios may now prioritize similar high-concept, character-focused horror stories that promise long-tail revenue through streaming dominance rather than relying solely on opening weekend box office numbers.