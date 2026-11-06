The Housemaid Stage Adaptation Set for September 2027 Without Sydney Sweeney

The Housemaid stage play, adapted by Bekah Brunstetter, is set to open at Richmond Theatre in London in September 2027 without Sydney Sweeney in the lead.

The Housemaid stage adaptation will bring Freida McFadden's bestselling thriller to the stage in September 2027, and it will do so without Sydney Sweeney, who starred in the 2025 film in the title role. Deadline revealed the planned production, with playwright and screenwriter Bekah Brunstetter, known for This Is Us, handling the adaptation. The play is scheduled to open at Richmond Theatre in London.

No cast members have been confirmed yet. However, the report makes clear that neither Sydney Sweeney nor Amanda Seyfried will reprise their roles, which raises a direct question about whether the franchise can hold audiences without the stars who carried its first film.

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How the Stage Play Fits Into the Housemaid Franchise

The stage play is set to arrive in September 2027, a few months ahead of the film sequel The Housemaid's Secret, which is scheduled for December 2027. According to the report, that sequel is already in production with Sweeney returning in the lead role.

The original film, directed by Paul Feig, was released on December 19, 2025, with a runtime of 131 minutes. Rebecca Sonnenshine and Freida McFadden wrote the screenplay, while Todd Lieberman and Paul Feig produced it. The R-rated thriller grossed $400 million worldwide, according to Box Office Mojo, against a production cost of $35 million.

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The film follows Millie, who takes a job as a housemaid for a wealthy couple, Nina and Andrew. While the position first offers her a fresh start, it reveals the family's perilous secrets, which far surpass her own challenges.

Why Sweeney's Star Power Was Central to the Film

Sydney Sweeney's movie career has included both hits and misses. Madame Web and Ron Howard's Eden struggled to find an audience, while Anyone but You, released in 2023, helped revive the long-dormant romantic comedy genre.

The film adaptation was heavily marketed on Sweeney's star power, a bet that paid off given its box office total. The story was also based on a bestselling novel, and its premise held appeal for both female and male audiences. That suggests the property itself was a major draw alongside its cast.

Some audiences may not give the play a chance because Sweeney will not reprise the title role. At the same time, the existence of a stage version could strengthen the franchise by showing it can work in multiple formats, even without its original lead.

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What Comes Next for Sweeney and the Franchise

If the stage adaptation becomes a major success, it would indicate that The Housemaid franchise can thrive without Sweeney. If the second film performs well, Sweeney is likely to return for the trilogy closer, The Housemaid Is Watching, before moving on from the role.

Sweeney currently has other projects lined up. These include a live-action take on the beloved anime Gundam for Netflix, Hollow, a modern retelling of the Sleepy Hollow legend from director Lindsey Anderson Beer, and the Kim Novak biopic Scandalous!.

For now, Sweeney is the actor most closely associated with the character Millie, though that could change if the stage play is a smash hit and expands worldwide. The Housemaid's Secret, due in December 2027, will be the next major test of the franchise on screen.